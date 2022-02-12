Kroyer: Harrison County GOP chair deserves reelection

I want to thank the Marshall News Messenger for organizing the recent Harrison County candidate forum. Reporter Robin Richardson did well moderating the event, and it did allow the voters to get to know the candidates.
In regards to the Harrison County Republican County Chair race, Ed Smith twisted the facts and created false perceptions when he spoke. Smith said his primary goal was to bring transparency back to the party and to grow the party. But the truth is that transparency has never left our county party.
Lee Lester has done an outstanding job of transparency on all party matters. Smith has not attended our recent county conventions and only recently attended a small handful of monthly meetings. He simply does not possess the facts and is communicating untrue information to voters.
When Lester was elected to the position of Harrison County GOP chair, there were approximately 15 active precinct chairpersons in the party, and today there are 20. Lester has grown the active participation of the party by more than 30% in just over two years! Additionally, there is a Republican running in every race in Harrison County for the first time in years, maybe history. Harrison County has never been more Republican thanks to Lee Lester’s leadership.
Smith disagreed with the censure of elected officials, saying that past censures were “personal vendettas.”
As the Pct. 13 chair, I am offended at Smith’s implication. The reasons for the censure of Rep. Chris Paddie and Gov. greg Abbott were detailed in the censures and published publicly. The censure process requires that a careful, specific process be followed. Rule 44 and the facts are clear — the censure of Paddie far exceeded justification.
It was a near unanimous decision of the precinct chairs, not a personal one by Lester. The censures are based on facts. They acknowledge the desires of a super majority of Harrison County voters. Smith appears to not be able to separate personal feelings from facts and to not support the will of Republican voters.
Smith does not seem to support the Second Amendment, nor true conservative Republican values, or he would not have criticized those who exercised their Second Amendment rights. Of course, Smith has a history of being anti-hunting when he proposed banning the use of archery within city limits. Again, not something a true conservative would have done.
Lester has been a fully engaged active leader in the Republican Party for many years. He is an actual conservative Republican, consistent with party values.
The party has grown and flourished with his leadership.