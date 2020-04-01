Latham: A few words of encouragement mean a great deal

I haven’t worked in a newspaper office for several years now but I spent more than 40 years as an “ink-stained wretch,” which, believe it or not, is a term of endearment.
Over the course of my career the work changed mightily, from pounding away on an old Underwood manual typewriter to being able to type a story on my cellphone.
I’ve never been able to lose the Underwood habit of striking the keys hard enough to produce the three carbon copies that were mandatory for each story. So, even now, I whap the keys on my little laptop with a vengeance. It’s a wonder I don’t break the computer.
One thing that hasn’t changed: People love to hate a newspaper. You discover this quickly when you get into the business. It’s been that way since I started and remains so. As a journalist, you get accustomed to dodging all those thrown rocks or find another job.
Still, it always amazed me what nasty things some people are willing to say, mostly over the telephone or in an email. We’re best off to just let them rant and not respond. Arguing just gives them something to do. That’s a lesson it took me a while to learn.
I’ve thought about my colleagues often during the coronavirus pandemic. I know this has not been easy for them. Because I’m well aware of the resources they have to work with I’ve been amazed at how much they’ve done, and their output seems to increase by the day.
They will get darn few kudos on their work but I’m happy to give them here: Well done.
You will never know how much you depend on journalists until you have to do without them in places where they are not allowed. A newspaper’s one and only function is to tell you what is going on, both with news and advertising. Don’t discount the latter function, especially if you’re looking for toilet paper or cleaning supplies.
Journalists are not “heroes” to most people, other than their families and co-workers. They rarely face the same dangers as firefighters or police officers. They don’t save lives on the precipice of death like first responders. They don’t care for those sick with COVID-19 like doctors and nurses.
I don’t know any journalists who would want to be put on a pedestal with those people. Heck, it’s journalists’ job to put those people on an admiring view for all to see.
Do newspapers make mistakes? Yep.
When I was working full-time nothing burned me so much as an error in any part of the paper, even if I had nothing to do with it.
Those mistakes I made (and make) personally — and there were plenty — made me want to whip myself like that evil priest in “The Da Vinci Code.”
No anonymous caller or nasty email is going to add to the terrible way a journalist already feels. But if it makes you feel better to get that zinger off your chest, go for it.
I’ll listen politely and apologize, as will everyone else at the newspaper.
It does get my gourd a little when I see people complain about paying for the information the newspaper provides. The news had to be gathered — often with great difficulty — written, proofread, edited and proofread again, then put on a page electronically, all just so you can read it on the internet. If you get home delivery, there are several more steps in the process.
And you’re expecting this for free?
Truthfully, most people aren’t. But there are those few who think they are entitled to things that cost other people’s money to produce. I tend not to be sympathetic. I pay for several newspaper subscriptions myself. Why? Because they are worth every penny.
Complain if you wish but, remember, you could also send a nice note of encouragement. It will make someone at the newspaper feel better. You might even feel good about it, too.