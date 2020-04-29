Latham: A prayer of thanksgiving in uncertain times

Now let us pause to give thanks.
This may not be exactly what you are feeling this morning. It has nothing to do with any pronouncements made with great fanfare by some politician or even some doctor, though today I bear none of them ill will.
Today, I have decided to give thanks.
And it is a decision, one that must be made consciously right from the get-go. If you don’t start out that way you’ll find yourself immersed in mullygrubs before you know it.
Honestly, after being thankful for waking up each morning, my mind generally goes down the list of all the things that aren’t quite right.
About now, my list starts with being stuck at home. This is humorous because, even without stay-at-home orders, I spend the largest part of my time doing just what I am doing now. During normal times this isn’t called being “stuck,” we say we’re lucky to be able to stay at home.
That is only the beginning of my morning complaints, though. I can go through ailments in just about every organ, bone and gland in my body and find something to complain about.
I am often uselessly annoyed about the news of the day — any news, not just COVID-19. It will not surprise you to learn that my words cannot move mountains, or even move the dirty dishes from the sink into the dishwasher.
The weather can bother me, too. Hot or cold, sunny or cloudy, rainy or dry.
One can always find a reason to let the conditions be less than perfect. Perfect is not just what we hope for, it is what we have come to expect.
Being retired, I don’t complain about losing my job or money but I grumble vicariously for those who are facing such troubles.
Not today, though. Today is a day for thanks.
I give thanks for the beautiful home in which I live. It is cooled in the summer and heated in winter. I have a wonderful, understanding wife and three dogs who are mostly wonderful and, in any case, they are due thanks for just being here and sitting in my lap occasionally.
There’s plenty to eat for the lot of us, for that I give thanks.
Thank God for all my children, who have all turned out to be good human beings and who, I sense, are getting better with each passing day. They will all surpass me some day, for which I am most thankful of all.
The best thing you can hope for your children is not to make a bigger fortune but to live a better life, helping those around them. Mine have done this on their own and continue on the upward path. Thank you, Lord.
I am thankful for this newspaper and for anyone who has read this far believing that I have something worthwhile to say. For that matter, thanks for those who edit the paper and think I can still string two words together, sometimes coherently.
I give thanks for you all, for that matter, whether you read the newspaper or not and even if you think I haven’t written anything worth reading for decades. We are all a part of the mix and on the road together.
I am thankful for those who agree with my opinions and for those who don’t think I know my head from a hole in the ground. The first make me happy, the latter keep my feet firmly planted on the ground, which is just where they need to be.
Thanks be for the troubles we face daily, truly. If we did not struggle from time to time, it would be even more difficult to fathom just how incredibly blessed we all are.
Amen.