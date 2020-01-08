Latham: Amid the clouds, don't forget the beauty is still there

The sky is an endless unfading blue as I write this, just a wisp or two of clouds to remind me that nothing is perfect.
This moment is close enough, however.
Folk/Christian artist Carrie Newcomer is telling me softly through my computer’s speakers that there is a meeting of the minds and a place at the table for me to sit, and I take her word for the truth of that. All my favorite things surround me and every so often a pup pops his nose into the office just to check me out.
As I said, all of it is darn near as good as it can be.
By the time you read this, it could all be different. But it helps for us to remember the beautiful doesn’t actually go away. It is merely hidden for a little while.
Perhaps I should say it would be good if we remembered that, which we rarely seem to do. More typically, those old clouds roll in and we’re certain that doom awaits us.
Quick, think back. When was the very first time you heard people talking about the end being near? When did someone first tell you the signs were all there for either the end of the world or the end of the United States?
How long have those dang communists been working on that list of 10 things they are doing to take over America? I know that old canard has been hanging around for at least 50 years. When I first saw it, the list was attributed to Lenin. Now it’s George Soros or someone who was close to former President Barack Obama.
We don’t have to worry about commies. Our government has enough difficulty getting anything done as it is and I’m convinced communism is the least efficient form of government.
Rumors of the imminent imposition of Sharia Law are beginning to get a little long in the tooth, too.
If you listen to such nonsense you might think that, say, Nacogdoches has fallen sway to Islamic control, with a madras being established on the town square. That’s not true, just an illustration of some of the more nonsensical rumors of our demise you might hear.
(I will no doubt get a letter from the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce about this tall tale, which, in about two weeks, will be believed by someone out there.)
Even with zero proof, some people believe anything — just as long as it is the worst possible outcome imaginable. They forget the sun was just shining bright as could be. Making up disasters is more fun for some than believing the boring truth, though.
Mind you, I have a great dislike for any nation going out and wantonly killing Americans, especially if those people are killed just because they were born here.
But I don’t feel much better about the United States killing people from other nations, especially when the evidence — and strategic reasoning — for doing so is weak. It always seems to be weak.
The sun may not be in the Seventh House or Jupiter aligned with Mars, but I’m pretty sure Ol’ Sol is still shining down upon us, no matter what fearmongers say. That’s the lesson we should not forget.