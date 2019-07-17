Latham: An existential crisis can come in any size

What to write, what to write … Here’s an idea, what about 650 words or so about President Donald J. Trump being a racist? I’m sure everyone in Longview would applaud that. Think of the emails I would get praising such a column!
No?
I concur. Column-writing ought to be more challenging than merely regurgitating what we see plainly before our eyes. Also, there’s the fact every columnist — right, left and center — has already boldly held forth.
Besides, those who don’t see it never will and do not wish to. There’s no reason to always focus on the negative, constantly pointing out what is harmful to our future. Further, I have come to dislike using the word, “existential.” It’s so darn pretentious.
Thus, I decided to write about Vibrio vulnificus.
That’s not a “he,” but an “it.” You’re forgiven if you don’t recognize the name, which does sound like something from a Harry Potter novel. In this case, it might be “Harry Potter and the Florida Gulf Coast.”
Vibrio vulnificus is the name of a bacteria that can cause necrotizing fasciitis, the so-called flesh-eating disease. Its latest appearance was just off the shore of those beautiful white beaches of Destin, Florida.
Dave Bennett of Memphis was in Florida visiting his daughter and splashing around in the surf. When their group got ready to leave in the afternoon, Bennett was feeling great and talkative, according to news reports.
Twenty-four hours later he wasn’t feeling in the pink of health. His complexion was not pink, but red. The family decided to travel back to Memphis so his doctor could check him out. By the time they had made that drive of a few hours his condition had become significantly worse.
Changing into a hospital gown is when they first saw a large black spot on his back — there’s no need to search the internet for images, trust me — and the family alerted the doctors his illness might have something to do with swimming in coastal waters.
By that afternoon — just about 48 hours after swimming — Bennett was dead, his organs too damaged and his blood too acidic to sustain life. He’s at least the second person to die this summer along the coast after contracting Vibrio vulnificus and at least the third case of necrotizing fasciitis.
This does not exactly qualify as a tragedy of Trumpian proportions but it can be useful to take note of approaching dangers well before they leave you with a large black spot on your back — or soul. You wouldn’t want to check the mirror someday only to find you’ve been infected.
As with sharks, though, you don’t have to worry about Vibrio vulnificus as long as you stay out of the water. At least as far as we know, this bacteria is only found in the water. You’re safe as long as you stay on the beach, though watch out for hurricanes flooding the coastal areas.
I hope this has been some help in avoiding necrotizing fasciitis. Even if it is not an “existential” crisis, at least it is something we can all agree on. That’s such a rarity these days that it makes me want to cheer.
Flesh-eating bacteria, bad; Donald J. Trump, comme ci, comme ca. It’s my pleasure to offer this public service. A little clarity goes a long way.