Latham: Both a cause and a cure for depression

The doctor’s nurse gave me a suspicious glance during my initial Medicare exam.
“Based on your responses to the first section, I’m supposed to ask you more questions about depression,” she said.
Great. They’ve fingered me. The jig is up.
Actually, depression is usually not on my list of ailments — and it’s a long list. I have almost enough doctors to make a baseball team, if I play first base. There’s the tiny Asian gastroenterologist who looks like she’d be killer at shortstop and the urologist I’m sure could play behind the plate, so to speak.
Truth to tell, I have been a little depressed the past couple of weeks and it all comes from thinking too much. In this case, I’ve been thinking about slavery, American style.
First, I saw the movie, “Harriet,” about Harriet Tubman. Then, as I often do with biopics, I began researching her life. I was just sure the movie had embellished all she had done.
No, her life was not made larger on the screen. If anything, Tubman was more of a hero than could ever be portrayed in a movie. I’m still moved by what this woman — who suffered most of her life from a traumatic head injury — was able to do, the lives she saved and all the times she risked her own.
That part of the story was incredibly uplifting. You have to wonder just who today is offering themselves up as a sacrifice to make the world a better place.
It’s not me and that is cause for the first level of depression. How much more could I do to improve the world? Infinitely more, judging by Tubman’s example. Instead, most of my life is spent sitting on my rear end.
Such thoughts are only the beginning. The research gets you deeper.
It’s depressing that otherwise intelligent people ever thought it was just fine to own another human being the way one might own a cow or horse.
It’s depressing to read the voluminous and convoluted “logic” these people — many of them our elected leaders of the time — used, the Bible verses they quoted and even the very fact they believed what they were saying.
And now it is depressing that some people continue to contend the Civil War wasn’t about slavery at all. One cannot read any news from the time without fully understanding that all those people died solely for the cause of maintaining slavery.
I did not expect to like “Harriet,” the movie, thinking that it would be more like a Disney recreation of the real person. Indeed, it is not perfect. A few characters are too simplistic and made less serious than they really were.
Abolitionist William Still, played by Leslie Odom Jr., was not given the credit he deserved for the part he played in the Underground Railroad. He was a dynamo who risked his life.
Tubman was well played by actress Cynthia Erivo and, yes, she really did have dreams and visions. The scientific explanation is that these were caused by her head injury but Tubman saw that injury as a way God used of guiding her.
No matter what you believe, the reality is this: Harriet Tubman was one of the most remarkable women of her time — maybe of any time — and certainly braver and stronger than most of the men she would lead.
Had she been caught, lynching might have been the least painful thing that would have happened to her. But no one believed that a woman — particularly a sickly woman — could possibly have accomplished all her deeds.
Ultimately, “Harriet” is an uplifting movie as long as you don’t think too much after the credits roll. In either case, I don’t recommend seeing it before getting your Medicare physical.