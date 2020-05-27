Latham: Churches are flesh, bone and heart, not bricks

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott overruled cities and counties by saying churches could not be ordered closed, I agreed. The closure felt like a pure violation of the First Amendment.
Besides, it seemed reasonable to believe ministers and churches would have enough sense to know they should not gather during a pandemic. As must have been said by church officials a million times in the past few months, the church is not a building.
I suppose some church leaders did decide to gather but I’d bet most members used a bit more discretion. Despite what those on the farthest fringes might say, most of us know when to listen to doctors and other health experts.
Ministers may be experts when it comes to the Good Book, but I’d guess few have opened an anatomy textbook. I don’t ask my cardiologist about God, either, though he might know the answer I’m seeking. More likely, he would suggest I talk to my minister. He’s smart like that.
A very few ministers in more restrictive states have puffed up their chests and made a show of defying the government. When they were successful in drawing in members, they also were successful in passing along COVID-19. No word on whether these ministers were faith-healers, too.
It’s true that meeting in person with other members of your church family has real value. I miss my church greatly and am eager for the time we can get back together safely. For me, that day isn’t coming for awhile.
The pews at the building we call church are not nearly as comfortable as the ones we use to engage with the church in our home.
Area churches have found an amazing array of ways to keep us involved, too. We still “pass the peace” via text messaging, we sing at home as if we were with the entire congregation, we take communion at the same time, we listen to the messages to which we are accustomed.
After the main service we still go to Sunday School via the computer program Zoom.
Is it the same? No way. Is it still uplifting and meaningful every Sunday? Absolutely. I look forward to those hours each week.
Just as each pastor has a different message, I suspect almost every church has found a way to communicate with those who are a part of the group and, even better, with those who are not a part but just happen to drop in.
I can, and often do, watch both the traditional and contemporary services, something I almost never did when I went to the church building. Not only that but a few times a week, the ministers at my church get together (in person or by Zoom) for a short video just to talk about church or God or whatever crosses their minds.
The church’s board meetings are now conducted by Zoom, too. I suspect that those interested are getting more from church than ever before.
At some point, most will decide to return to the church buildings and services will be much as before. But I hope we don’t decide to discontinue the other ways in which we’ve learned to connect.
This is a tough time for ministers and all those who lead churches. Some without good financial footing may not be able to survive. If you are the praying kind, give a prayer for all of them, even if you don’t quite gee-haw with all they teach.
Churches — the people, not the buildings — lead us through the darkest times just as they’re doing now.