Latham: ‘Come out and take it, you dirty, yellow-bellied rat’

These are strange days; strange days, indeed.
We’ve taken to arguing about whether Baltimore has a problem with rats. I assume the answer is yes. The magazine Mental Floss deemed Baltimore the ninth “rattiest” city in the United States, but that was almost a year ago. Those suckers multiply fast. By now the city may have moved up a spot or two, though the rankings are rather specious, based mostly on the number of calls Orkin gets for rat eradication.
Yes, only Orkin. Other exterminators keep their rat statistics to themselves.
This all started with President Donald J. Trump — I don’t know where the buck stops these days but I sure know where it starts — who was complaining about U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. I’m not going into details here because it’s about as goofy as it gets.
Surprise! We wind up obsessing and arguing over something utterly irrelevant to any real problem we have in the United States today.
How could that have happened?
For the record, the city where Trump lives, Washington, D.C., ranks a solid five places above Baltimore in rat infestation, coming in at No. 4.
Does it really surprise anyone that D.C. is high on the list? I’d guess that many people reading this have been to Washington numerous times. Did you ever see a rat? Restrict your replies to non-human forms only, please.
I have not seen a rat scurrying about in D.C., though I’ve often stayed in parts of the city that are not primo and walked miles in Washington — hey, that’s safer than taking a cab.
Baltimore is just a hop and a skip up the road from D.C. You can take a train that gets you there in a heartbeat, and back in the days when the Baltimore Orioles were good, the trains were crowded on game days.
Maybe the rats Trump is so worried about in Baltimore are just visiting from Washington. Perhaps they want to get away before they catch some nasty side effects from living with the infestation of politicians.
Best not to be so quick deciding which varmint is the one escaping and which is the true pest.
It will be of much delight to Trumpeteers that Chicago gets the prize for being the most rat-infested city in the nation. It has always been the city they most love to hate, what with it being the longtime home of former President Barack Obama.
Los Angeles, New York City (the president’s hometown) and San Francisco round out Orkin’s top five. Baltimore is way down at No. 9, though let’s not award any prizes for that.
Those are all solidly “blue” places, and I suppose some ignorant statement could be made about how Democrats have brought down each of those places.
Balderdash.
The complete list contains plenty of places that don’t ordinarily vote blue, such as Nashville, Tennessee, (what, the home of the Grand Ol’ Opry?); Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and in our nearest “infestation,” the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, which comes in just a bit less infested than Baltimore, at No. 12.
I grew up in Fort Worth and have no rat tales to pass along, nor have I ever seen a rat in any of the other cities. They must be in all those places but have the good manners to stay on the down-low. In the South, our rats are polite.
But, alas, you can find rats in East Texas, both the real and the political kind. We don’t rank on the list because, well, there aren’t enough people around here to call Orkin to make a mark in the showing.
Rats used to be a real problem in East Texas, though. Cities throughout the region held contests in the 1920s — for children, no less — awarding prizes for the kid who brought the most severed rat tails into the chamber of commerce office.
Don’t you know that was a few weeks everyone in the office wanted to call in sick?
The winner in one city was a boy who brought in more than a thousand rat tails, which represented a significant percentage of the population of the town at that time — the human population, that is.
Who knows what silly conversation our nation will have next? I’m almost afraid to ask.