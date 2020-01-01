Latham: Continued hatred of Jewish people makes no sense

From early in the investigation, federal authorities have found that Grafton E. Thomas once used Google to search the term, “Why did Hitler hate Jews?”
The FBI isn’t saying when the search was made but Thomas, who is charged with hate crimes for stabbing five people at a Hanukkah party in New York over the weekend, must have been disappointed. I made the exact same search and came up with … nothing.
There are theories. One is that Hitler was upset that a Jewish prostitute gave him a venereal disease. Another is that a Jewish doctor caused his mother pain during an office visit. What foolishness.
But one other theory actually does make some sense and that is Hitler didn’t hate Jews at all, he just used a general feeling against Jews in Germany and magnified it to the ultimate feeling. He whipped up the masses so much that soon everybody was convinced Jews were evil.
It was the “winning” combination and that makes what he did all the worse. If he did not hate Jews it meant he had absolutely no regard for their lives. He didn’t even consider them humans.
But that’s Hitler, who is long dead. The question of the day is why Grafton E. Thomas hated Jews, because he obviously convinced himself that he did to justify breaking into a rabbi’s house with a machete, cutting everyone he got close to.
There’s no evidence, at least so far, that Thomas is a radical Islamist. By percentages, most of those who adhere to Islam do not have a blood-lust against Jews, especially those living in the United States. Most of the difficulties of the two religions stem from who gets to control the Holy Land.
That does not explain Thomas, who probably does not have extensive research into the history of the crusades. It seems as if he had to find a reason to hate Jews and I suppose if you look hard enough for anything, you’ll eventually find it.
I don’t understand any sort of hate of this magnitude, really, but the world’s hatred of Jews seems particularly out of whack. Some will say it has to do with the crucifixion of Jesus, but it was Romans who carried out that sentence. I’ve never heard of any Italians being singled out for that crime.
Don’t bother looking for any real causes of the hatred because all you will get is rumors or innuendo. People hate Jews for no reason other than it sometime became an easy thing to do. They were a scapegoat.
If only that meant such hatred wasn’t serious. The reverse is actually true. When society can find a group of people — any group of people — on which to blame the world’s problems none of us are safe. Like it or not, we’re all a part of one group or another.
The Jews have been the target for thousands of years along with a few others, but there’s nothing to say it could not switch quickly. Who’s to say when it might be Christians who bear the brunt, or Americans. That seems like a distant possibility living where we do now.
But never discount what can happen when someone gets a violent idea and sees you as the source of the world’s problems. It can happen as quickly as the slash of a machete or the firing of a bullet.