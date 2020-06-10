Latham: Deliberate indifference proved fatal for George Floyd

For George Floyd, our love of money was the root of all sorts of evil — evil that ended in his death on the streets of Minneapolis.
To be specific, it was a fake $20 bill Floyd tried to spend at a store. No one knows if Floyd was aware the bill was fake but it’s against the law to use counterfeit money for a purchase no matter what.
Despite that, passing a counterfeit bill is not a capital crime in Minnesota or anywhere else in the United States — unless you happen to be black or get the wrong police officer responding to the call.
I can’t get that $20 out of my mind. Who among us would not have stepped in with a real $20 and taken the bad bill to prevent Floyd’s death? Nor do I have the slightest doubt that if I — a white male in his 60s — had been in Floyd’s place the outcome would have been much different.
You can call it “white privilege” and that’s surely correct, but the reality goes well beyond that nice-sounding term.
In the same situation I might have been arrested, too. Had I resisted arrest, as Floyd supposedly did — I would have been taken to the ground. But would I have been killed while other officers stood around doing nothing, whistling with their eyes on the sky?
No way. Not one of those guys would risk the heat that would arise from that crime if it had been a white man.
What Floyd suffered was deliberate indifference. Those officers didn’t care what happened to him. Live or die, it simply did not matter. They would have shown more empathy to a cat stuck in a tree or a dog tangled up in a chain.
As far as resisting arrest, Floyd clearly did not resist enough. The history of suspects resisting arrest — even when absolutely innocent — shows it almost never works but what did he have to lose?
He probably knew what was likely to happen had he merely submitted. When he told officers he could not breathe, he was appealing to a sense of humanity that did not exist.
The average person, knowing his life is seriously threatened, will do just about everything he can to survive, including actions that might seem wrong to the rest of us who have never walked in those shoes.
The law is that you must follow a legal order given by a police officer. The reality is that if you don’t follow every order, legal or not, anything can and most likely will happen.
Especially if the officer is deliberately indifferent.
How many of these police officers are there? Not many. They make up a tiny percentage of the whole. But as we’ve seen during demonstrations in the past week, they don’t just live and work in Minnesota.
As with every profession, there are police officers who should never have been hired. Most of them wash out long before anything bad happens. A few of them become Derek Chauvin and rack up more than a dozen complaints before going completely over the edge.
I can’t tell you why Chauvin was allowed to hang around the Minneapolis Police Department. Perhaps no one noticed he was deliberately indifferent to other humans. That’s difficult to believe, but so is Floyd’s entire tragic story.
For want of a measly $20, Floyd lost his life. If only that would bring him back and erase all the pain that’s been caused, I’d gladly pay the bill and so would most of you. Unfortunately, making people care is not quite so simple.