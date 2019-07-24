Latham: Despite all the difficulties, still, we rise

Did you want to see me broken?
Bowed head and lowered eyes?
Shoulders falling down like teardrops,
Weakened by my soulful cries?
— Maya Angelou, “Still, I Rise”
I’m guessing most reading this recognize that poem. After all, it’s been used in television commercials, which would seem to be a sure-fire way of inserting it into the American consciousness.
Not the particular lines cited above, of course. Those might be seen as a bit too controversial for the tender sensibilities of some viewers. They might feel a bit threatened. That’s not a good tactic in advertising, which usually aims to make us feel comfortable and happy.
“Still, I Rise,” is not a happy poem. It is a poem of refusal, perseverance, even naked revolt.
Angelou has passed from this mortal plane but I’m guessing she was asking rhetorical questions. If not, I can answer them for her. Yes, they wanted to see you broken with bowed head and lowered eyes. They hoped to see your shoulders falling down like teardrops weakened by your soulful cries. For the record, they really, really like to hear your soulful cries. Those are a few of their favorite things.
This is not, as you might suspect, a matter of politics. Racism is above and beyond all that. It is a function of old Garden-of-Eden basic morality.
Believe whatever you want concerning the policies of President Donald J. Trump, Nancy Pelosi, the so-called, “Squad” or any other political figure. Trump has said racist things, to be sure. But is he a committed racist?
I have trouble believing Trump is a committed anything. He wants to be reelected. That’s the only thing we know with certainty. All other matters come far, far after that. In this, the president is merely acting like almost every other politician.
Those who oppose Trump would like us to believe we are looking at a totally different kind of animal. He may wish to hang onto power a bit more than most or be willing to break more laws than most but beyond that he’s just like many who came before him.
Most importantly, Trump is just one man. That’s all. He can’t change the way anyone thinks about anything. What he does is tap into what people already believe.
If that doesn’t frighten you, it should. Trump isn’t making racists — oh, maybe a few here and there — he is just allowing them to step into the light and howl at the moon.
We’ve opened the door and our old buddy hate is getting welcomed like a long-lost hero instead of the deservedly ostracized zero most of us know it should be.
Honestly, hate always lurks just below the surface. It always has and, I fear, always will. It takes a lot of effort to keep it there and not much effort to get it to show up. When people in high positions of power give a little nudge it’s like putting super fertilizer on weeds.
Angelou experienced it all of her life. It would have been nice to think that all she did to fight racism, exposing it for the fraud that it is, would have had a lasting effect, but no. All it took was some careful nurturing. Killing the roots of racism is like getting to crabgrass.
It’s a never-ending battle.
Which is why we can’t stop now — or ever. Not for a president or anyone else. Don’t think it will be conquered. Maya Angelou knew, but still, she never lost hope or gave in to the hate. As difficult as it might have been, she found a way to rise.
Don’t be discouraged by what you see. Racism and hatred has been beaten before and we will do it again with a sustained effort.
We know the end to this story and hate does not win.
Still, we rise.