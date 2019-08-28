Latham: Getting my card that proves I’m an old codger

I hit full-on codger status Friday when I celebrate birthday No. 65. The federal government has already certified that by sending me a Medicare card.
I would do the happy dance if I weren’t so darned old and stove up.
Truth to tell, I never thought I would make it this far — I consider it one of the lessons my father taught me. About the time he was 55, he began predicting his death to us children on a regular, almost daily, basis.
Out of nowhere he would say, “I’m not going to live much longer.” Today, we would probably call this depression and give him a pill. If we had, he might have achieved that one milestone he always spoke of: Living until the turn of the century.
As it was, he missed it by a full 10 years. My mother made it, though, and was thoroughly unimpressed with the entire process. We couldn’t even have a decent scare with the so-called Y2K bug. I’d wager many of those reading this don’t even remember what that was.
I can’t lie and say I never think of the big sleep but it doesn’t frighten me, mostly because no one is guaranteed another moment of life and, hey, I’ve lived a pretty good one to this point. Eventually, we all have to make room for the next generation to come along.
Supposedly, the most accurate indicator of how long you will live is the age of your parent of the same sex. My father lived to be 69 but I’m not marking that year on my calendar. What happens, happens.
If you go by life expectancy charts, I have more of a journey. Men in the United States live until they are 77.7, but that’s just an average. I’ve had several friends who checked out when they were younger than I am now.
If you really want to live a long time, get yourself born in Monaco, where your expectancy is a whopping 85.3 years if you are a man and 93.5 if you are a woman. I don’t know how you go about being born in a particular place. I suggest looking it up on Google.
Whatever you do, stay away from getting born in Chad, where men live an average of less than 50 years. On second thought, don’t even travel to Chad, or name your child Chad. In Chad you are an old man at 40.
All of Africa fares poorly with life expectancy, with the exception of Egypt, which is still a good five years less than a man in the United States.
Researchers have found a number of attributes that can lengthen your life and I’m not even talking about exercise. Own a dog or cat, drink a little wine, go to church regularly, be married. All those things are good for you.
But everyone should know the number of years you live means nothing if you’re just sitting around watching reruns of “The Beverly Hillbillies.” The older you get the more difficult that can be so take my advice and don’t waste another day.
Just speaking for myself, every day that passes without my helping someone else — no matter how small the effort — is a wasted day. This has nothing to do with spending money but it usually involves spending your most important resource: time.
I’m not going to go through the long list of all you could do but you’d be surprised how little it takes to brighten someone else’s day with almost no effort.
For instance, sometime soon when you are at the checkout line in the grocery store, see what happens when you urge the person behind you to go ahead. It’s the kind of thing that sparks good feeling for days.
Live your life as you choose, but my remaining days — be they two or 10,000 — will be focused on making others’ lives better, in whatever way I can. That’s because I know a great commandment when I see one.