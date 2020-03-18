Latham: Give thanks for those who serve in local elections

I vote in every election, so when my wife asked me if I wanted to join her in being an election clerk for the March 3 primaries, I thought the assignment would be a breeze.
How hard could it be, after all? It’s just a matter of checking a few documents from voters and giving them a ballot so they could vote using the electronic voting stations.
And when I saw the list that had a total of 10 people working at the Smith County precinct where I was assigned, I thought most of my day would be spent playing games on my phone.
The “breeze” I imagined was more like a gale-force wind.
For one thing, cellphones aren’t allowed unless you happen to be the election judge and then only for emergencies to call the main election office or the police to calm down an unruly voter.
There were no unruly voters and I saw the judge use her phone maybe twice during the day. These were not leisurely phone calls, mind you. If there is ever any leisure to be had at a voting box, I didn’t see it.
The cellphone rule was just one of about a hundred we had to be trained on before we could properly do our clerkly duties. We were required to attend three separate training sessions, two by the county and one by the party.
At the time I was enduring the training I thought it was overkill. That morning at the voting precinct, though, my eyes resembled those of a deer in the headlights.
The line formed before 7 a.m. and we were ready to open at the stroke of the hour. Within 15 minutes the line stretched halfway down the hall with 20 or so people waiting to vote.
It was rarely any shorter until 12 hours later, in the last few minutes of the voting day, when we finally caught up.
Turnout was good in Smith County but “good” means perhaps half the registered voters decided to go to the polls. I kept asking myself what we would have done if even 75% had turned out.
I feel like I’d still be in that room handing out ballots.
Fortunately, almost everyone we encountered was nice, though a few were a little surly. Those were mostly people who didn’t understand the primary system and were surprised to hear they could only vote for Republican candidates or Democratic ones, not both.
Those people acted as if we were trying to pull a fast one on them. Because it has been that way at least since I was in high school, it wasn’t a fast one, but a very, very slow one. It’s that way in most states with a primary, though a few do have an “open” setup.
The reason is simple. Republicans want to pick the candidates who will run against Democrats and vice-versa. Here’s something you probably don’t know: While who you vote for is always and forever a secret, the party primary you vote in is fully public. Future candidates and advertisers will buy those voting lists before the next election. That’s why you just happen to get all those fund-raising requests and campaign materials from people in the party in which you vote.
I saw the party choice for each person who passed through my line, not that I could remember a single choice. I would hazard a guess that Republicans outnumbered Democrats 3-1 and it could have been more.
This is East Texas and even if other parts of the state are turning purple, the counties here are still bright red. I’m not expecting that to change anytime soon.
I learned a lot over that 12-hour shift, mostly that this is a job someone has to do. If you’re ever asked, say yes. None of this just happens. You’ll be tired as heck at the end of the day but at least it is a tired that makes you feel good.