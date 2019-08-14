Latham: Hannah Gadsby and the parable of the lost sheep

I stay behind the times just a bit.
That’s not quite right. I usually learn about the latest trend a decade later than those who are really “with it,” and that’s if I am paying extra close attention. Most often, an entire generation passes before I catch up.
Some people think this is terrible, others consider it pretty darn neat-o, man.
So, it is likely that all of you heard of Hannah Gadsby before me. If I had not been bored one Saturday night and blindly selected her stand-up comedy routine on Netflix, she probably never would have come to my attention.
Gadsby is from Tasmania, an island off Australia, and it might take you a while to understand what she is saying, even though we speak the same language. Sort of.
I’m not much attracted to those stand-up shows. They are often vulgar, with the “humor” dependent on just how many profane words they can use in what combinations, or their tales of out-of-control drug use.
I known some people with out-of-control drug use. Nothing funny to see there. You might as well make jokes about child victims of war in Syria.
To be honest, Gadsby’s routine isn’t full of belly laughs, either. I got a chuckle here and there but about halfway through, her act changed abruptly.
It went from being a little humorous to not funny at all.
But that’s the point at which it is important to listen. I went from my thumb on the channel selector to putting down the remote. No way was I turning away from this.
Gadsby is angry, make that Angry with a capital “A.” This is not what you expect from your normal comedian, or your normal individual, to be truthful.
Which is the first clue you get that Gadsby is not normal at all, nor does she wish to be. She is a lesbian and “non-binary,” which means she’s a woman who looks a lot like a man, if you don’t look closely.
She does not care if you don’t like it. Did I mention she is angry?
At this point you may be glad if you haven’t seen the program but there is more to the story. There’s almost always more to the story.
As a child growing up in what she called the Bible belt of Australia, Gadsby was sexually abused by a family member. As an adult she has been raped twice and beaten up by a man who was upset about her talking to his girlfriend.
A number of people stood around watching as the man whaled away on her, quickly knocking her to the floor and kicking her repeatedly. She didn’t and couldn’t fight back. No one attempted to break it up.
So far as I know, the guy is somewhere in Australia still bragging to his buddies over rounds of beers about how he beat up Gadsby.
Loads of fun, mates!
Hearing Gadsby tell her stories as she seethed with anger made me think of a story in the Bible’s New Testament (Gadsby would get angry just to think her story reminded me of a Bible story).
It is one of Jesus’ parables, one of the simple ones that is easy to understand. It involves how the owner of 100 sheep will leave 99 of them alone to go search for the one who is lost.
What struck me is that Gadsby isn’t the sheep who wandered off. No, that would be bad enough. Instead, Gadsby has been driven from the flock intentionally, hounded away. Can anyone be surprised she took the hint and knows where she is not wanted?
One problem: She should be wanted. Christians are called upon to create disciples, not find ways to condemn people they have judged and found to be wanting.
Gadsby is not the only one, of course, just one who had a program on Netflix and told the world about the way she has been treated. Mind you, she’s not the one who says she’s been a victim. That’s my opinion.
You may think the way Gadsby lives her life is wrong. Fine, but that doesn’t relieve your responsibility to leave your safe flock and go out and search for her. For certain you are bound not to drive her further away into the wilderness.
Not everyone is going to agree, I know. Shunning your neighbor is so much easier than loving them, even when your instructions are clear as a shining light.