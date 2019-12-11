Latham: If the world were an everlasting Christmas parade

I got to judge the annual Winnsboro Christmas parade Saturday night. It was not my first parade judging experience, so perhaps organizers heard I was pretty much an expert on the matter.
Or it could have been that half the cities in East Texas were having Christmas parades at the same time and there was a shortage of judges, qualified or not.
Or maybe it was that my wife lived most of her formative years in the Winnsboro area and when officials snagged her they got me, too, like it or not.
It’s not what you know but who you know if you want to get to the top in this world, or so I’m told. When you’re a parade judge, can being selected to pass judgment on pies and cakes be far behind?
I think not.
I’m available for judging food of any kind, as long as I can sort-of identify it. Well, only USDA certified. No road-kill, please. I’m not that hungry.
The Winnsboro parade was probably about the same as all the others in East Texas. There are floats following a theme that’s usually broadly interpreted. There’s at least one band from the local high school. Extra points if the song it’s playing is an upbeat Christmas carol.
The Winnsboro band got high marks from me but in small East Texas towns there is rarely more than one band, so there is no judging to do. Still: Way to go guys!
As with other towns I have visited, some serious time was spent creating the floats in Winnsboro. The theme this year was “Christmas at the Movies,” which did give us judges a few moments of concern.
I had never heard of “Christmas on the Bayou,” but it’s a real television movie from 2013 that was shown on — you guessed it — the Lifetime Channel. See if this synopsis strikes a chord: “A divorced workaholic executive goes back to her hometown to spend Christmas with her son and mother. Through a rekindled romance and a small miracle, she discovers where her heart truly belongs.”
There’s no escaping sappy holiday movies even in an East Texas parade. But do you know what you can escape?
Pretty much every single hint of political controversy. This is amazing in itself, as just about every waking hour of our days we are bombarded by accusations from left and right about, well, the left and the right.
OK, there were two cars carrying opposing candidates for criminal district attorney. But my sense was there was no hatred involved or that one candidate was tweeting about the other obsessively.
No one accused any of the floats of being made by Russians and the winning float was not designed by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. There certainly wasn’t a “war on Christmas” in Winnsboro, though it may be that one of two floats told people to have a happy holiday season.
I didn’t see anyone get apoplexy from the word “Christmas” not being used. Fact is, people were into just having a good time and celebrating the season. I didn’t hear any accusations that someone was celebrating an unauthorized season.
If we all got along as well as the crowd at an East Texas Christmas parade, there wouldn’t be any unsolvable problems in this world.
About the only time we might tangle is when candy is being thrown from a float. But you know what? There really was — and is — candy enough for everybody.