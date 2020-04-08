Latham: If you’ve never helped before, this moment is for you

Goodness knows I’ve tried to feel sorry for myself in the roughly three weeks we have all been advised to stay put and not leave our homes unless absolutely necessary. I’ve already missed two stellar concerts and the musical, “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” all with tickets purchased in advance.
I sense you are not feeling my pain.
Truthfully, even I can’t feel my pain. All my complaints are so minor that they don’t even register on the most sensitive meter of suffering. One does not have to look very hard to see those who have and will sacrifice because of a microscopic strand of proteins that technically is not even a life form.
That’s true. When not around the proper cells that would activate it, the coronavirus is like a twig separated from the tree. If attached, the twig can grow and leaf out. On the ground beneath the tree, it just sits there.
The difference is the twig is never going to join any living thing again. The virus can hang around for a long time then activate when the circumstances are right. One moment, a lifeless thing, the next moment, it makes human life miserable.
But I have had showers of blessings and maybe you have, too. I don’t have to trudge in to work today. No one is counting on me to take care of patients, patrol the streets, fight fires or even work re-stocking shelves in a grocery store, which is the only one of those jobs I might be able to do.
I’m not dependent on a job of waiting tables. I’m not a barber, nor do I tend bar. Those aren’t “essential” jobs unless, of course, that’s the way you earn a living. Then they are the most essential jobs you can imagine. At the moment, just about all those jobs have disappeared.
We tend to think only of those who do things we deem as important but they also serve who only stand and wait ... tables. (My apologies to John Milton.)
Now those people aren’t just waiting, of course. They are worrying. You and I might be bored but that’s a far sight better than being terrified you won’t be able feed your family or keep a roof over your head. For that matter, the floor must be feeling pretty shaky, too.
Those $1,200 checks are a light in the darkness but I would advise against mentally cashing them just yet.
For those in deepest need — for all of us really — there’s no clear end in sight. There seem to be as many opinions on that as there are “experts.” That usually means no one has a clue. So we wait.
It’s easy for me and for you, I hope. Not so easy for most others.
So what do we do? We don’t wait for people to ask for help, we ask first if we can help. Or don’t ask at all if you see a need. Just provide the help. Almost all of us know someone who either has one of those jobs that has gone away or was already on the edge before this happened.
I’m not suggesting spending a lot of money but you would be surprised at how much just a little can do.
If you don’t have a clue who or how to help, call a couple of churches and ask whomever answers the telephone. Call any one (or several) of the non-profit agencies that offers assistance.
Any of those places can offer ideas, or you can think of one on your own.
Every effort you take to ease someone’s pain has a magnifying effect in our community.
If you’ve never done anything before and are in a position now to help, this is your moment, your call to arms, hands and feet.
Yes, we’ll get through this but there’s a way to make the world better. Don’t pass up the opportunity.