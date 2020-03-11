Latham: In hopes of going viral in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — I came here, home of the Alamo and Brooke Army Medical Center, in search of the much-feared new coronavirus.
I should know in 10 to 14 days whether I found it.
Actually, the trip had nothing to do with the virus or the day in 1836 (March 6) that the Alamo fell to Mexican dictator Gen. Santa Anna. Who knows? If there had been a coronavirus back in the day, Santa Anna might have been too worried to attack.
Now San Antonio is the Texas nexus for treating the condition at Brooke. So far, most of the victims from cruise ships — several dozen at last count — have been sent here. The hope is the doctors at Brooke will be able to mostly contain it within the hospital walls. I wish them luck.
It was not seen as likely to leak from Brooke. Unfortunately, thanks to some mistakes by federal officials, it made it via other means. Brooke is no cruise ship. When doctors here control the operation, what happens there stays there.
Most San Antonians did not appear to be worried.
Worry or not, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has declared a public health emergency because of coronavirus in his city. He wasn’t quite concerned enough, though, to tell the 12,000 people expected at the American Writing Programs convention to stay at home.
A crowd like that represents a lot of money, even if it is tainted with a few million genetic strands of virus.
I try to make it to the meeting almost every year in my ongoing efforts to learn how to write more good.
Yeah, I’m getting older, so maybe I shouldn’t try to improve my game, but I figure the day you actively stop learning is the day you actively start dying.
Coronavirus or not, I’m going to keep going as best I can.
It was not the same for more than half those who planned to attend. I heard estimates that “only” 5,000 writers showed up. They were, as us writers tend to be, a strange lot.
San Antonio sees a lot of conventions but I’d bet none of them have seminar topics such as, “A Showcase of Fat Poets,” or “Radical Healing: What Does it Mean to be Well?”
Obviously, 5,000 writers in a city can seem like many thousands more. Old, stray cats can be more inviting — and friendly — than some of the people at the convention. At least I haven’t had any who wanted to rub up against my legs.
Yet.
Those who attended showed little concern about the coronavirus. Despite being asked to keep their distance and no hand-shaking, they shook, they hugged, they coughed without bothering to cover their mouths. No one wore a mask
If coronavirus came to the convention it made plenty of new friends.
We’ll all know in 10 to 14 days.
It was wonderful in more ways than I can count, though. Watching poet Naomi Shahib Nye read poems by W.S. Merwin, then wander the convention hall, looking as lost as any of us, hearing the works of wonderful writers who will never become “famous” in the wider world, understanding that fame doesn’t mean squat, anyway.
In this crowd I was anonymous and unseen. I treasured every moment of it and, as always, fed off the energy of those around me, both the published and those who can only dream that dream.
I’d like to tell them that the only thing that matters is the singularity of their voice. If they’ve caught the coronavirus it will only give them a sore throat for a while but the good news is they’ll be in quarantine with nothing to do but write.