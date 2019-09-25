Latham: In Taos, it’s not what you want but what you need that counts

“You can’t always get what you want.”
— Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
TAOS, N.M. — The building that houses El Pueblito United Methodist Church has served the least, the lost and the lonely since the adobe first dried on the walls about 1940.
That was a good 20 years before the Methodists decided to turn the building into a church.
Perhaps those early years did not quite make believers out of those in this arts and tourist community. The building began as a café and still has the full complement of kitchen equipment, perfect for preparing meals for those who need them.
I could envision people sitting around tables talking about most everything, though the subject probably turned to war news pretty quickly after the restaurant opened. I don’t have any idea how long the place lasted but it segued straight into being a bar.
Bars generally have shady reputations but I’d like to believe this one catered to a group of friends and there just weren’t quite enough of them to make the business last.
Which is how it might have undergone the renovation required to make it a filling station sometime in those first 20 years. In those days filling stations were almost always repair shops, too, but that wasn’t enough to make it successful, either.
Taos has always been a small place — the 2010 census tabbed the population at fewer than 6,000 people — and the tourists don’t stay long enough to keep many businesses beyond art galleries and shops open.
After the gas station, the building must have stayed vacant for a while before the Methodist church decided it would be a good place to plant a seed. The layout of the property was problematic, though, and the newly built sanctuary sits almost exactly on the curb line of the street.
I sat on the other side of the aisle, just in case some tourist was too busy looking around to pay attention to his driving. The way of the righteous is straight and narrow, though. I just needed to have a bit more faith.
If El Pueblito UMC doesn’t have exactly the same history as most Methodist churches, it surely doesn’t have the same present, either.
A clue that this would not be an ordinary church service came with the choice of gathering music: The chorus of the Rolling Stones’ song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
I’ve rarely heard a “hymn” so enthusiastically sung, especially from a congregation of about 50 people. (I should say that we later sang the old Christian tune, “Wonderful Words of Life,” which is a staple in many churches, so it wasn’t all non-traditional.)
It’s not “church music” as defined by most of the world so why did it feel so perfect for the moment? I subscribe to the theory that God has the power and ability to make anything holy. Conversely, men can take a holy thing and rip every bit of spirituality right out of it.
To say El Pueblito doesn’t follow the lectionary style of Bible study is a understatement.
The message of this morning, given by the Rev. Cheri Lyon, was on the Old Testament story of the rape of Tamar, daughter of King David.
Never heard that story? If you aren’t a Bible scholar that isn’t surprising. One has to wonder — as Lyon did — why this story was even in the Bible in the first place.
There are other, more famous, Tamars in the Bible, so you’d be forgiven for not remembering them all. This Tamar was sought after by her brother Amnon, who used trickery to get her alone. Then he used force to rape her.
When she was released, Tamar made a huge scene, making sure everyone knew Amnon had violated her.
So, did Amnon then get the justice he deserved?
Hardly.
David refused to punish his first-born son and Tamar was shunned by just about everyone but her brother, Absalom. A few chapters later in Samuel, both brothers were dead and Tamar was not mentioned again.
The rape itself had ruined all those involved, which is what happens with most violence against women. Everything it touches is contaminated. The lesson has been taught for thousands of years.
Will we ever learn it? I don’t know, but the Rev. Lyon convinced me we cannot stop teaching it, no matter what.
No, you can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes you just might find you get what you need.
Oh, yes, you will.