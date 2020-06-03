Latham: It’s fine to leave the building of nests a mystery

The live oak tree in my front yard was a bed-and-worm-breakfast for some hatchlings not that long ago.
It’s not a large tree and judging by the size of the nest I found in the crook of some branches, these must have been tiny birds, too, though they left behind no family photos when they left.
By planting the tree a few years back, we ipso facto invited them to roost there as the chicks incubated within their shells, then hatched. I would not have had it any other way. They paid no rent but I’m sure they have added to the general harmony of the neighborhood.
These birds need be nothing but what they are for me to appreciate them.
Upon planting a tree one might consider a number of factors: what sort of shade it will provide, where and how the branches will go, whether it will someday present a danger to the house in a sudden storm, how it will look in relation to the other trees.
I didn’t really think of any of those, though. All I really thought is that I like live oaks and saw a nice one at the nursery. Getting it to my house and planting it was part of the price. All I’ve done since is water it a time or two and watch it grow, enjoying the progress.
I can’t say when the mama bird came and when the small birds hatched and flew away, which is a good thing for both bird and man. Too much attention to a birds’ nest by a human can spell doom for the birds, especially if we meddle.
Have you noticed how often we humans meddle where we have no right? We ignore what we should be concentrating on but go messing with birds that only want to press forward with what nature intends them — drives them — to do: Create new life.
That’s the way of people and the way of birds.
I watched the nest for a while before I got close enough to make sure it really was uninhabited. It would still make a good home for another occupant, though I don’t think birds usually do that. I’m leaving it in exactly the same spot, just in case.
If you look at a nest up close you can’t help but be confounded as to just how the bird was able to accomplish the feat, all without opposable thumbs. The pyramids are a mystery but you can envision, sort of, how they might have been built by men thousands of years ago.
Birds sometimes have the help of a mate but mostly build a nest alone, one tiny twig at a time, carried in a beak or claw. Unlike the pyramids, birds have a deadline. Mrs. Wren cannot lay her eggs until the nest is done. Period.
There’s a bit of, uh, urgency to the task.
Looking at the nest, I tried to determine which twig or bit of lawn detritus was placed first. What was the anchor? That would seem to be important.
Let me know if you figure that out. A bird’s nest looks as if it was placed down complete, direct from the bird-nest factory. It isn’t exactly intricate or artistic and, in fact, I had to wonder how it all stayed together.
Unlike humans, birds can only depend on themselves to get the work done. All the Blue Jays don’t get together to help one another build Blue Jay condos.
They do it all by themselves, often every year. They may gripe about it in bird language but to us humans that sounds like the sweetest song.
I’m fine allowing birds’ nests to remain a mystery. Sometimes I think we know too much — or think we do — and don’t wonder enough. I’m all for wondering.