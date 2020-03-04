Latham: Just a spoonful of truth helps the medicine go down

So as not to offend chickens, bats or reptiles of any sort, a committee of scientists has given our new little virus friend the most boring name possible: COVID-19.
They probably thought no one would be inordinately frightened over an infection that sounded so nonthreatening.
Wrong.
So much for the best minds of science. As it turns out, humans can be frightened to bits over just about anything — except things that are likely to actually be their ultimate undoing.
It can be individual doom like that next piece of fried chicken or last cigarette in the pack, or collective disaster like global warming, but we mostly ignore those possibilities.
COVID-19 has already made thousands of people ill and is likely to make millions more sick before it is done. That’s even if President Donald Trump is right that the virus will diminish by April. Unfortunately, that’s the ultimate April Fool’s joke.
When it’s springtime with warmer weather here, it’s fall and cooler weather elsewhere. That might not be the United States but — hello — we don’t live in a bubble. It matters what happens elsewhere even if we wish we could ignore it.
Besides, how many more people just in the United States could get COVID-19 in the rest of March? I can’t do that advanced math but it is more than a few thousand.
Scientists — who are very bright in some areas — have all kinds of fancy methods for making such estimates and even they are not willing to make a good guess.
Getting frightened isn’t going to do you much good, though. If you do contract the virus and are sensible, chances are you’ll be in bed a few days then back at work.
That’s for most of us. For some, though, it is going to be major. For some subset of that number, it is going to be death.
A version of this happens every year. It is called flu season and thousands of people usually die around the world. Will COVID-19 be worse? Maybe, or maybe not. The death rate for COVID-19 so far is much higher than for the flu, but that might be because we don’t have enough data yet.
At this point, there’s no shot for the new virus. It will be a long time before any such preventative is available, probably a year or more. This does make it a more serious prospect.
But still not serious enough to cause the panic we’re seeing now, with runs on some stores for the usual milk-bread-toilet paper buying we usually see for a forecast of snow.
Trump isn’t helping. He cannot just say that this virus is no big problem and make it so. By trying to pretend that he knows the virus won’t cause major problems — when everyone easily can see he does not — he increases fears that the government is simply lying to us.
That’s because the government really is simply lying to us.
Will he change his ways? Probably not. We’ve seen the same behavior right from the beginning. Most politicians play fast and loose with the truth but with Trump it is an ongoing obsession. He’s not hiding a frightening truth, he’s just making stuff up. It’s what he does.
Keep all of that in mind over the next few months as the virus makes its rounds. If you start feeling ill from the talk you can always put a cold rag on your head. That’s almost as good as a shot.