Latham: Keep contact with the world in any way you can

We’re using the Zoom online meeting platform at the church I attend to have Sunday School classes of a sort. No, it’s not like it used to be when two dozen of us gathered in a small classroom and were able to commune with one another and with God.
On the other hand, we’re not passing on our communicable diseases, either. Either way pleases the Big Guy, I believe, so long as our hearts are in the right place. This way our germs stay in the right place, too.
It’s worked so far. No one from my medium-sized church has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and we would like to keep it that way. It is not an easy time to be religious in America, but don’t think things have not been worse.
If you were a member of certain denominations, the First Amendment’s promise of Freedom of Religion could have been seen as a bad joke. That’s just among the Christian religion. Going to one of the world’s other major religions could be downright dangerous to your health.
Nor is it all from the long past. Those who adhere to Islam or Judaism could give a testimony about dangers they face today. Jews have it bad wherever they go, but America is certainly no haven.
Historically, Catholics were often targeted in the South, particularly by people who wore bed sheets over their heads, the Ku Klux Klan.
Then there are Mormons, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Pentecostals and even others we don’t know anything about. Baptists and Methodists are about the only ones who got a mostly free ride unless, of course, they happened to be a black congregation, then they have been targets, too.
Alas, little pieces of protein we know as viruses couldn’t care less who you are or what religion you follow. Actually, to say a virus “cares” about anything gives it characteristics it should not have. Viruses are not really living things until they connect in just the right way with cells.
I don’t understand it, either.
I’m religious but that doesn’t mean I’m an expert, or even that I know more than the average Joe on the street. It also doesn’t make me better than the average Joe or Jane. Most of the time I feel decidedly less worthy of any sort of mercy.
Like me, you may have asked yourself a time or two, “What would Jesus do?” We’ll likely find out later whether we answered the question correctly.
Don’t feel too badly if you don’t get it right every time because Jesus had a habit of doing things exactly opposite of human nature and the customs of the day. It probably wouldn’t be much different these days.
It’s no secret, though, that just asking what Jesus would do falls short of the mark. Once you have answered the question, you then actually have to do what He would do. It’s almost worse if you know what Jesus wants and then you say, “Nah, that’s just too much for me.”
Which may be the reason we don’t ask that question every day, or every hour. We don’t really want to know.
I’ve seen a lot of people saying the pandemic is the sign of the “end times.” That’s not for me to decide except that, on every single day, it is the end of time for some of us. We don’t know when, why or how, but sure as we’re born, we will pass from this earthly plane.
I don’t want to leave ahead of time, though. Until then, I’ll use Zoom or whatever means we have to stay connected with the world. Jesus has his own superior Wi-Fi connection but I think that’s what He would do if He had to.