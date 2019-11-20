Latham: Marcus Bresler can run but he sure can’t hide

As this is being written, Marcus Raymond Bresler is still a fugitive from the law, having avoided an effort by the county’s SWAT team to serve a warrant for felony assault.
The SWAT team closed a portion of Judson Road last week in hopes of arresting him without further incident, but he could not be found in the area.
That’s more than just a shame. It represents a danger to the community, mostly to women, who are Bresler’s preferred victims — which is to say, people who often can’t fight back.
Bresler made the poor decision last month to skip his trial for felony assault. Maybe he was taking posies to a sick friend in the hospital, or perhaps he was collecting toys for tots when the trial was supposed to begin. It could have been he found a frightened little puppy by the side of the road.
He might have found just about anything more important than standing up like a man and receiving justice for his crimes. Sorry, I should have said “adult,” because most of those who cower from just punishment are children. The women I know are plenty strong enough to do the right thing.
But apparently not Bresler, who is in a hidey-hole somewhere avoiding the authorities. He will be caught, of course. The question is if he will be caught before he commits another crime.
Careful readers will note that Bresler has not been found guilty of his most current assault charge, meaning, I suppose, he could be found not guilty. That’s true but those who are innocent of the charges against them rarely run from their trials. They want their names cleared so they can get on with life.
Not so, Bresler. He’s running from that ol’ judgment day. As the old folks say, you can run but you just can’t hide. I think Bresler will find that to be true, too.
This is not the first time Bresler has been charged with beating a woman and it’s not the first time he’s tried to escape justice, either.
Because he was not born in East Texas, it’s impossible to know when he began his violence. His first misdemeanor assault charges appear in Gregg County in 2002, but a disposition did not occur in the case until four full years later. He tried to skip out on that charge but was sentenced to 120 days in jail.
Then in 2009 he was found guilty of endangering or abandoning a child, in this case a second-degree felony. He escaped (of course) but was caught and charged with felony escape, too, earning him seven years in the penitentiary.
I don’t know how much of that sentence he actually served, but he was out by 2017 because he was cited for driving with an expired license in October of that year.
The records don’t show him committing any other high crimes until he was indicted for his latest assault charge on his wife in June of last year. I won’t give her name but she has posted pictures of that brutal beating on her Facebook page.
Take my advice and don’t go looking for them.
I’m guessing most of you feel the same way I do about big men who beat women. It can make you want to do the same thing to them but, thankfully, we have laws designed to prevent us from doing that.
So, I recommend we all remain calm. Bresler’s due for his day in court. He will pay and until then, his life will be nothing but running and looking over his shoulder, wondering when he will start hearing those dogs barking behind him.
The stink of a coward is easy to pick up and impossible to mask. Best not look back, Mr. Bresler.