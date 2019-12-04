Latham: News flash: That night so long ago wasn’t silent at all

“Silent Night” might be the most popular of Christmas carols, at least judging by the number of times it has been recorded, the fascinating range of artists who have sung it and the way they’ve chosen to present it.
I particularly enjoy that part of most Christmas Eve services where the candles are held high and congregants are encouraged to remain silent as they leave the church reverently.
And this is odd because the night in question — the birth of Jesus — was the furthest thing from being silent.
Use whatever version of the Bible you wish, they all translate the second chapter of Luke in much the same way. This excerpt is from the authorized King James Version many people seem to favor:
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. … And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
A “multitude of the heavenly host praising God” does not make me think of silence, or even quiet reverence. I can imagine a hootin’ and hollerin’ — words you don’t find in the Bible, but you get the meaning. The moment was, by all accounts, as big a deal to the angels as it should have been to those down below.
Those below, however, were a bit slower on the uptake. They can be forgiven, because it would be years before it would be clear exactly what the night meant. Even a gaggle of celebrating angels were not enough to make that clear.
Did you ever wonder why shepherds got this celestial show? As a job, “shepherd” was about the lowest rung on the organizational chart. The main qualifications at the time seem to have been the ability to stay alert all night and to be smarter than the sheep.
But these shepherds were certainly intelligent enough to take the hint that they needed to leave the sheep to fend for themselves and make a quick trip to Bethlehem. There, they saw a scene few others witnessed and nobody whiffed their clothes and told them to beat it.
All were welcome there and I’m guessing the shepherds knew exactly what they were looking at.
If the angels had been directed by a public relations outfit, they probably would have gone to King Herod first, or even the very top, Caesar Augustus in Rome. They would want to get right to the “influencers” from the beginning, to nail down those undecideds.
That’s not quite the way the God squad saw it. At its best, Christianity has always been a bottom-up organization with no middle-men (or women) separating the shepherds from the Big Guy. We’ve always been able to go straight to the source. Maybe that’s what the angels were trying to say.
But I’ve always been concerned about that one thing the heavenly host seems to have gotten wrong, which would be: “On Earth peace, good will toward men.” I doubt the shepherds misunderstood.
It has not come to pass. There was no peace before that day and there surely has not been since. Most assuredly, Israel has not seen any peace or good will toward men.
I’m thinking we have to take those words as our assignment. We have to produce the peace we want to see and a major ingredient to accomplishing that is to show good will toward all.
I’m no Biblical scholar but it sure seems worth a try and there’s no time like the present.