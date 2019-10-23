Latham: Oh, the places we’ll go with our lessons

If you’re like me, it’s possible you’ve felt a bit down over the past, um, three years or so. If not quite that long, I’d guess the last three weeks have inched you closer to a debilitating case of the mully-grubs.
My sense is that this is only going to get worse before it gets better, which is why you need to do anything you can, as the Carter Family sang, to “keep on the sunny side of life.”
If the Carter Family’s bright tones can’t make you smile and tap your feet, you’re hopeless.
They released that record in 1928. Those with a sense of history will remember what happened just a year later: Black Friday. Things were bleak for years after that but the Carters kept on the sunny side just the same and the song helped a lot of people get through the misery.
In the spirit of keeping on the sunny side, I’ve been looking at all that has happened within our government recently and arrived at an impressive list of all the things we have learned.
The foreign language lessons alone have been remarkable.
Could there be a single American over the age of 10 who doesn’t immediately understand the meaning of the Latin phrase, “quid pro quo?” This is a unique educational opportunity, seeing as how most schools don’t even teach Latin these days. Our government is thoughtfully throwing our children a little culture. Who knows where that will lead?
Latin is dead? No way. I can see kids at school lunch testing their new skills. You don’t get the Snickers unless you fork over the fries, buddy. Quid pro quo.
Add to that “subpoena” and even “subpoena duces tecum,” — an order requiring one to show up in court and produce documents. Does it surprise anyone when you hear lawyers say that they want to see something like a half-million pages of financial records?
I couldn’t pay for the paper required to produce such evidence, not that my lifetime accounts have rendered even one-tenth that amount of records.
That’s counting the penny-saver savings account we all got to start in third grade, which I cashed in to buy me a spiffy Slip ‘n’ Slide. Come to think of it, that old Whamco! toy resembles our current political situation.
That, friends, is called keeping on the sunny side of life.
Then, too, we’re all learning scads of stuff about the U.S. Constitution.
Be honest, did you really understand the “emoluments” clause before some talking head tried to explain it to you? Do you really understand it now? If so, please explain it slowly, patiently, to the person sitting next to you.
Happily, the world “emolument” is from Latin, too, and (no joke) was first used to describe the payment made to a miller for grinding corn. Oddly, this also seems fitting given our current situation.
The emolument clause prohibits members of the government — any member, in my dim understanding — from taking anything from a foreign government without express permission of the U.S. Congress.
Here’s a fun bonus fact: That same clause of the Constitution prohibits the government from bestowing any title of nobility on any citizen. Thus, we can’t have a King Donald or a Queen Nancy or even a Duke of Earl.
Bless our forefathers for that little bit of wisdom.
There’s simply no telling what we’re going to learn in the weeks ahead, though you can almost be assured the lessons will be both difficult and tough to keep on the sunny side, but you can do it.
We will probably be expanding our Latin lessons, so try to keep up.
Julius Caeser supposedly said, “Veni, vidi, vici,” which translates in English to, “I came, I saw, I conquered.”
We might want to change that a bit to “Veni, vidi, utinam non,” or, in the English, “I came, I saw, I wish I hadn’t.”