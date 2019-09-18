Latham: On a quiet Sunday morning in Birmingham

I try to imagine what it must have been like, early that Sunday morning in Birmingham, Alabama.
The photos I’ve seen of the day appear to show mostly sunny skies, which would have been typical for late summer in Alabama. It wasn’t too hot for the men to be wearing their summer suit coats, but in those days men going to church always wore coats and women always wore dresses.
Even if the rest of your clothes were rags, you would have had a good outfit to attend church.
Probably some of the worshipers arrived well early. The pastor, of course, but also members of the choir and those for whom Sunday morning in the sanctuary was the best time of the week. They may have been doing nothing more than visiting with friends, or reading the day’s Bible lesson, preparing themselves for worship.
Addie Mae Collins was one of those getting ready to sing in the choir. She was 14 but looks much younger in all the photos I’ve seen. A mere guess on my part, but I’m imagining she had the vocal talents of an angel.
Addie Mae was with her friends, Carole Robertson, Carol Denise McNair and Cynthia Wesley, all putting on their choir robes in the basement, preparing to sing. Her younger sister, Sarah, was nearby.
Who can say what was going through her mind at that time? Maybe the hymns she would sing, maybe just silly talk with friends. Whatever it might have been, those were her last thoughts.
At 10:23 a.m. on Sept. 15, 1963, an estimated 19 sticks of dynamite planted by four members of the Ku Klux Klan exploded. The girls were in the basement of the 16th Avenue Baptist Church where, it was said, they were tossed like rag dolls by the blast, their lives instantly gone.
Sarah Collins survived but was blinded for several months before recovering partial sight. Among Sarah’s first public pronouncements was to forgive those who set the bomb, just as she was taught to do in the pews of 16th Avenue Baptist Church.
It was not the last pain that would befall Addie Mae’s family, however. Years later, visiting the cemetery where she was buried they were distraught at the condition of the grounds. They decided they had to move her body to a nicer cemetery.
However, when her casket was exhumed, Addie Mae’s body was not to be found. The most likely reason is that the cemetery records are incorrect. Her body may still be somewhere on the grounds but we will never know where.
As the anniversary passed, I tried to mark all the progress we have made over the years and, while I know it is there, it is not nearly enough.
We still have Dylann Roof awaiting trial. In 2015, Roof went into a Charleston, South Carolina, church and killed nine black members having a Bible study.
Though Roof was the only white person at the church, he was warmly welcomed in to join the study. The same thing would have happened in hundreds of other black churches across this country. Those people were easy marks and Roof knew it.
We cannot forget the killings of innocents who were killed for no other reason than someone doesn’t like the color of their skin. Black churches have also been particularly susceptible to being burned to the ground.
It has happened at least three times just this year, with the son of a sheriff’s deputy arrested in the crimes. Since the beginning of the 21st century, at least 11 African American churches have been gutted by fire.
Forgive me for asking, but don’t we worship the same God?
Addie Mae Collins’ body has disappeared but not the cause she died for. That’s something dynamite cannot blast away.