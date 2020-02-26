Latham: One solution to low voter turnout

Elaine told me she wouldn’t think of voting if she didn’t have to.
“The lines are always so terrible,” she said. “It can take hours.”
That alone is all you need to know to figure out that Elaine is not from East Texas. She and her husband, Chris, hail from Perth, Australia, which is on the southwestern coast of the continent.
I should say that all of this has been translated from the original Australian, which is technically the same language as Texan except that I understood about every third word.
Roughly 2 million people live in Perth, which is famous for being the most isolated big city in the world.
There’s no equivalent to this isolation in the United States. Imagine living in Denver with the nearest population center being New York City and you just about have it. It’s a 35-hour trip — 2,400 miles — by car to Sydney and if you drive, best bring your camping gear if you intend to stop for the night.
If you decided to travel west, you’d be in the Indian Ocean, and north or northwest crossing into three of the world’s largest deserts.
Perthies have learned to fend for themselves. It also makes them roll their eyes just a bit when Texans talk about how big their state is.
None of this has anything to do with voting in Australia, which Elaine said — frowning — happens with great regularity. Apparently the past 18 months have seen three changes of the prime minister, which means everyone goes to the polls.
And I do mean everyone.
The lines Elaine complained about occur because voting in Australia is compulsory. If you don’t vote you pay a fine, and nobody wants to pay that fine. Elaine is obviously not the only one who grouses about the law.
What no one can complain about is whether the latest voting outcome truly represents the will of the people. With nearly 100% turnout, there are no questions.
By comparison, in the United States almost no one votes. Presidential elections have the highest turnouts and in the last election fewer than half of all registered voters — some 49.5% — bothered to show up. I don’t know how many more might have been eligible had they registered to vote but the numbers would be even lower if you added those people in.
So, did the outcome reflect the will of the people? Beats me. Maybe or maybe not. I don’t know and neither do you.
The common argument against compulsory voting is that a great many uninformed people will vote, willy-nilly, with no real thought. That’s probably true. Of course, it’s probably also true now but no doubt the number of uninformed voters would increase.
If compulsory voting is not the answer, though, something else has to be. To elect our national leadership with such a low percentage of people voting is not good for the health of the republic. This is true whether you are a Never Trumper or Forever Trump, whether you feel the Bern or burn for Buttigieg.
Voters seem to be supercharged for this election on every side but they have showed that before. It could be that we will see a bit of an uptick in voting this presidential election. Heck, maybe 55% of voters will get off their rears.
But don’t be surprised if that doesn’t happen and the percentages fall even further. There’s no reason to believe this problem is fixed and it is likely to only get worse.