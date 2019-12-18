Latham: Reflections on the time of the greatest birth of all

I’ve read that the innkeeper in the story of Jesus’ birth might have been misunderstood in what happened when, as the Bible says, he turned away Joseph and Mary because there was no room for them.
A casual interpretation might have you think they were denied a room because they were among the many poor people in Bethlehem at the time, that a few extra coins might have gotten them a place to stay.
That might not be the whole story.
Childbirth was an “unclean” process involving blood that would, in effect, have made everyone in the inn unclean. That’s one reason women might be relegated to the “red tent,” where no men would be allowed.
There would be no such place in Bethlehem, thus the need for somewhere else the woman could give birth and not render the men unclean.
Of course, a manger had to be far more unclean for mother and child than blood that would likely never have been touched, or even seen, by the men in the inn. But that was the culture of the day. Being a woman was worse than being poor.
Things are surely different for women today, right? Well, they’re different for a woman who can pay, or who has insurance. For poor women with no insurance, there will still be no room at the hospital.
Today’s Joseph and Mary probably would not be insured, so would still be looking for a barn where the Christ-child could be delivered. We can only hope the outcome would be better than it is for too many mothers and children in the same circumstances in Texas.
Our state has the nation’s highest rate of residents without health insurance. It’s close to 18 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
But wait. There’s more. The rate of uninsured women is even higher than uninsured men. About one-third of all Texas women of reproductive age lack health insurance.
Can you believe that? In a state where tiny towns are declaring themselves “sanctuary cities” by outlawing abortions, we endanger a third of all women and children who might need the most help to safely have childbirth.
It isn’t just that we fail to offer such help, we’ve actively turned it down by refusing to expand Medicaid as allowed by federal law. Texas is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid, even as three more are set to expand it next year.
Women and children are dying for want of care in Texas, though there’s no way to know exact numbers. If a woman were seeking an abortion she would be shamed and perhaps even threatened, but we don’t seem to feel any shame as a society for putting her in the same position by our indifference.
That’s not the reason for refusing to expand Medicaid but it is most certainly the result. What makes it even more tragic is that many of these are women and families who genuinely want children and would be loving parents.
Jesus, of course, was overseen by the Great Physician and his healthy birth was never in doubt. Mary, too, was destined to survive without worry. Money or insurance was irrelevant.
The same was not true for others born during that time or now.
The United States has the worst maternal mortality rate of any first-world country. In Texas, you have a greater chance of dying in childbirth than you do if you live in, say, Libya, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning news source ProPublica.
It’s difficult to believe this is the way we want it to be.
What would Jesus do? I wouldn’t presume to know exactly but I have to believe He wouldn’t allow being poor as an excuse for extra suffering. He would extend a hand of comfort and healing. We should do the same.