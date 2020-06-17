Latham: Say their names, even if it makes you hurt

If you’ve seen any of the protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police (and how could you not be a witness?), you will recognize that one of the common signs in the crowd asks us to “Say Their Names.”
Good luck with that.
The “names,” of course, are the black men and women who have been killed at the hands of police, often under suspicious circumstances.
From the get-go you’ll have trouble finding all those names. We tend to remember the latest few on the list plus a few sensational ones and, after a few months or a few years, even they disappear from our memories.
Or I should say some of us don’t remember their names. My guess is some people see them — and their faces, too — every time they close their eyes. They can’t forget because forgetting means it can happen again before you know it.
That it keeps happening means too many of us are not paying attention, and that needs to change.
Originally, my plan was to print the names of those who had been questionably killed by police over roughly the past 10 years. Just the names, and nothing else, other than to suggest you say their names at least once.
Saying the names makes it real and it becomes more difficult to forget.
But first, white people, can we just get over ourselves for a bit and stop continually protesting that “all lives matter”? Well, duh. Who said they didn’t? Those who support the Black Lives Matter movement just want to make sure you know they also matter. It would be easy to assume from events that black lives don’t matter a bit.
Some might actually believe that but are wrong, wrong, wrong. The judicial system needs to understand it a bit more, too.
The list of names I found could not be electronically copied so the typing was tedious and slow. It took an hour just to type one column and part of another. What seemed to be such a good idea crumbled when I realized the word count of just a quarter of the names was going to be far too high for this space.
Maybe there were duplications, I thought. Surely a few people had been listed twice. Checking the entire list, I immediately found one. The same person had been listed with and without a middle initial.
That was the only such error.
Some of those listed had middle names included and a few even had nicknames. Even if those had been removed it would not have given enough space to print all of their names.
I still went through the process of looking at the circumstances involving almost every death, ashamed now to say I assumed many of them would be completely understandable.
In fact, almost all of them are baffling. At least two people were sound asleep when shot to death. Another was eating ice cream in his chair at home. Yet another had committed the heinous offense of jaywalking.
While a few of the officers’ actions did seem justified, it’s easy to understand why people are marching and continuing to march. I would march, too — even though my father spent most of his life as a police officer — and so would most of you.
My typing was not completely wasted.
I’ve included a single paragraph here of names you may not recognize. It’s just a small representative sample:
Natasha McKenna, Jeremy Lett, Tiano Meton, Artago Damon Howard, Arthur Walton Jr., Channara Tom Pheap, Patricia Spivey, Stephen Murray, DeWayne Watkins, Ryan Twyman, Dominique Clayton, Isaiah Lewis, Keven Leroy Beasley Jr., Julius “Jules” Graves, Marcus McVae, Marzues Scott, Bishar Hassan, Kevin Bruce Mason, Mario Clark, Jimmy Atchison, D’ettrick Griffin, George Robinson, Andre Horton, Jesse Jesus Quinton …
Say their names.
Do it even if it your stomach hurts in the process. Do not forget them. Do not let them pass into the night unnoticed. Do not turn your head away.