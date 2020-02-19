Latham: Some things you can’t even escape down under

SYDNEY, Australia — I had been in this city less than an hour when I met the first person who wanted to talk about President Donald J. Trump — the cabbie driving us from the airport.
“I study this stuff,” he said. “I could literally talk about politics for hours.”
Oh, joy!
Imagine that, someone who wanted to talk Trump. I had just flown more than 8,000 miles to get away from all that mess and here it was riding in the same car. Worse, it was driving the car.
The cabbie, who said he had lived for 11 years in Boston, knew as much as most Americans about the Trump scandals and impeachment. He was speaking to me well before the Senate vote was ever taken.
“Nobody here likes Trump and they all think he should be impeached,” the cabbie told me. “He’s going to be impeached, yeah, but the Senate will never remove him. It’s all political.”
He could have talked for hours but then I asked him about the Australian fires and it turns out he could have talked for hours about that, too. And about global warming. And about how Australian meat pies were the best in the world.
It was a long way to our hotel from the airport.
Turns out he was right about almost everything. Trump didn’t get removed, the fires are terrible, as is global warming (113 degrees, Fahrenheit, is pretty normal here) and if you go to Australia, make sure you try the meat pies. The other pies are probably pretty darn good, too.
Australians must be among the friendliest people on the planet. Several times, walking around Sydney — a city of about 2.5 million people — we would have to stop and look at a small map. Each time, someone stopped to offer to guide us to our destination.
I’m ashamed to say the first time this happened I was sure it was a panhandler wanting money. Nope. He just wanted to help and the directions were spot on. Try to imagine walking around downtown Dallas with a map and getting offers of help.
Yeah, I couldn’t imagine that, either.
Hyde Park sits smack in the middle of downtown Sydney and stretches for blocks. Despite the large number of people always there, it is nearly pristine. Workers are on the lookout for the stray falling leaf. I didn’t see any.
The park is where I met my second anti-Trumpster, though, to be honest, there were other American presidents he didn’t like either, including John F. Kennedy, who must be about as politically removed from Trump as possible.
His beef with Kennedy is the fact he “perpetuated the myth that man was rocketed into space and, more absurdly, ever made it to the moon.”
“Never did happen, never will happen,” he said. “I can prove it, too. Just look at the Southern Cross.”
Hmmm.
I might discuss the quality of any American president but I will never, ever debate with a barefoot man in Australia’s Hyde Park who doesn’t believe in rocket science. That’s a bright line right there.
I did, however, want to see the Southern Cross, a constellation that can only be seen in deep in the Southern Hemisphere, which is why I stood on the upper decks of a ship a week or so later, in wind speeds approaching the hurricane range.
The Australians onboard had sense to stay below but another American and I were determined to try to see the collection of stars low on the southern horizon. It might have made more sense to debate that guy in Hyde Park.
After 20 minutes of risking our lives (OK, it only felt that way) to see the stars, the other guy, who claimed to have done a deep study of the constellation, proclaimed the group of shiny stars to be exactly what we were looking for.
I agreed, and who is going to say we were wrong? What happens down under stays down under.