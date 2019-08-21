Latham: Take your blessings whenever they come

“Omniscient” is the word most often used to describe God, which is not to diminish the two other big “omnis” — omnipotence and omnipresence — but those two seem to be used on an as-needed basis by the deity.
God may be able to do anything He wants but He usually chooses not to, leaving us to flail about until we get it right or give it up. And, yes, the good Lord can be everywhere at once if He wants, but I’m thinking He stays away from those county commission meetings where they open the bids on road oil. Well, those and really vile rap concerts where performers call women all sorts of names and promise to abuse them in about every way possible.
Knowing everything, though, is not a choice, even for God. By the way, that’s going forward and backward ad infinitum. There’s nothing God doesn’t know, including what you’re going to eat for dinner Jan. 17, 2025, or if you’ll even be around to sit at the table.
Omniscience is the reason so many people get ticked off at God. If He knew good and well Hurricane Katrina was going to be responsible for 1,400 deaths, why didn’t He blow it a little bit west or east and save lives?
I’m not qualified to answer that question, though it does seem to me that God has assigned us the task of seeing that people get properly saved from disaster.
All that time we spend sitting around waiting for God to throw a miracle our way, He’s probably wishing we would do something. Anything. Because He’s omniscient, He knows we’re usually going to sit on our hands, of course. It must be exceedingly frustrating to be God.
All this comes to mind from hearing multitudes of people talking about how messed up the world is today, which I think must give God a chuckle.
“Are they just now noticing?” he must wonder with shake of his head.
It’s been plenty messed up since just a few days after He flipped on the lights and created a couple of people to talk to.
He knew what was going to happen but it still must have been a punch in the celestial gut when You tell the only two people in the universe not to do one simple thing, then have them go do that one, darn thing You told them not to do.
Hard to blame God for sending them east of Eden. Even so, you have to admit that, compared with the rest of us, Adam and Eve were just about pure saint material.
Consider how many times we opt to do just about exactly what God tells us not to do while ignoring the simple things He says we should do.
As many times as it is repeated in the Bible — testaments both old and new — and in every possible translation, the deity tries to get across the rather simple concept that we should love God and love people. It all boils down to those two commandments.
Love God, love people.
Can’t get much simpler than that and, for a fact, a person can’t really love God without loving all He created. Am I right?
And yet, none of us (me included) do a very good job of even pretending to love others. Just a word of warning: You may fool the rest of us but God knows when you’re just pretending.
Not that many people work hard to pretend. In fact, it’s become particularly fashionable these days to show your hate full on because you want to show the world you’re tough.
I once got an angry letter from a reader because I didn’t support the candidate of his dreams. Instead of matching his vitriol I wrote back, hoping God would bless him.
That only made him angrier.
“No! I will not accept your blessings! Don’t you even try to bless me,” he wrote back.
OK, friend, but I don’t speak for God. He might bless you no matter what either of us wants. If I were you, I’d take it. You never know when it will come around again.