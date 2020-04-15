Latham: That night 'John Prine' sang from the couch in my den

It was sometime in the 1970s when singer-songwriter John Prine walked into my life — right into the den, in fact, and sat on the brown couch beside my mother.
I pulled up a chair from the kitchen to take a listen and I’ve been hooked on Prine pretty much ever since.
He sang “Pretty Good,” one of his more irreverent songs from an early album, and after that, if I recall correctly, was “Hello in There.” The three of us in the audience cheered, though it was surprising my parents found the music to their liking.
Looking back, I’d guess it was the singer and not the song. For a fact, though, the singer wasn’t exactly the type usually to their liking. His hair grew about halfway down his back and he wore a mustache. He was definitely not our usual house guest.
It all confused me just a bit, as I had not been told in advance that the singer was coming. I asked, “Who the heck is John Prine?”
As you may have guessed, it really wasn’t Prine in our den that night. It was my older brother, whom we had not seen — or heard from — in at least two years. In fact, until then the family did not know where he was or whether he was living or dead.
None of us knew if we would see him again. Such things tend to wear on parents and even little brothers. My father, who had spent his working career as a homicide detective in Fort Worth, had ways of finding out things most of us couldn’t imagine. But when he came to a dead end, he hired a private detective.
My brother had been in one of the states in the northern tier bordering Canada living in a small attic room. In the winter — which it was at the time of his visit — the heat in that room came from a light bulb.
A small light bulb.
My brother worked for an outfit that produced detailed leather goods by day and was bouncer at a club by night — he had played college football, so he looked the part. He learned to play the guitar well enough that the club sometimes let him perform between bouts with drunks.
He left back to his freezing attic room just a few days later but the entire mood had changed. As Prine himself would later sing, “You forgive us and we’ll forgive you, we’ll forgive each other ’til we both turn blue.”
I don’t know how long it was before my brother returned home for good, this time with a woman who would later become his forever wife. It was time enough that Prine had the opportunity to release several more collections of his music.
The songs went straight to my heart, many of them I memorized word-for-word, note-for-note. With just an ounce of musical talent in these bones, I could have taken Prine’s place at his concerts.
Unfortunately, there isn’t even half-an-ounce, or a fourth. But that doesn’t keep me from enjoying his music and I do it almost every day.
Prine died last week of COVID-19. Like many of those who have died in the pandemic, he had other, underlying health problems. By the time you reach 60 you’ll find that almost everyone has underlying health problems and Prine was 73.
My brother, who also has “underlying health problems,” is otherwise doing fine and still kicking up sand. Still, losing Prine left a hole bigger than just the death of a favorite performer. If he wasn’t a brother, he was a close cousin and I will miss him. The music will last more than a lifetime, though, and that warms my heart.