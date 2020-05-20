Latham: The fear that just keeps on killing us

The movie “Watermelon Man,” starring Godfrey Cambridge, is no “Casablanca” or “Citizen Kane.” It probably is not on any list of best movies. It would be surprising, in fact, if many of you have even heard of it.
It is still an important movie and remains every bit as relevant today as the day it opened in theaters, perhaps even more so.
Released 50 years ago, it probably never showed in this area. An avid movie-goer all my life, I never saw it in theaters where I grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The movie is about a white insurance executive, Jeff Gerber, who is a fitness freak. He loves to run through the neighborhood and greet people as he passes by. They give him friendly words, too.
Gerber has another trait: He is a virulent racist. He taunts and harasses the black people he meets and the few with whom he works. He is not a nice guy.
Gerber is played by Cambridge, who, for those who don’t remember, was a black actor, and not light-skinned at that. The make-up artist was given the impossible task of making him look white.
It didn’t work well.
The make-up job did not need to last long, however. Fairly early in the movie, Gerber falls asleep under a sun lamp and when he awakens he is black.
Gerber does not take this well, and that’s putting it mildly. His wife isn’t too thrilled, either. Neither is his boss. What surprises Gerber the most, though, is that he can no longer follow his fitness routine.
Suddenly, he can’t run through the neighborhood without having dogs sicced on him or neighbors calling the police. He finds himself not exercising but running for his life.
In “Watermelon Man,” this is intended to be funny. The movie is categorized as a “comedy,” but I found nothing funny about it.
If it was funny 50 years ago it surely is not today, especially with the homicide of Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia.
Arbery was charged with running while black in Satilla Shores, Georgia, On Feb. 23. Within about 10 minutes he was tried, convicted and executed by two guys who thought they needed to take action to protect the community.
Arbery apparently did break one law. He trespassed on the site where a new home was being built. He looked around for a few minutes — probably just curious — then resumed his running. Surveillance video shows he did nothing else wrong.
But it was enough — in the eyes of vigilantes — to lay him low.
The video that’s available across the internet shows that Arbery did throw a punch at one of the guys after he had been shot in the chest. That blast, from a 12-gauge shotgun, would have put almost anyone else down but Arbery was fighting for his life.
The second shot killed him quickly.
The police didn’t see much to investigate. One of them knew these guys and, heck, they were good old boys, just trying to help. The prosecutors didn’t want to get involved, either. The police said it was all OK, so why bother?
It took close to two months for protesters in the tiny town to get anyone to pay attention. Now the two men have been arrested, jailed and charged with murder, just as they should have been on Feb. 23.
Unfortunately, we know this doesn’t mean justice will be served. We’ve been down this road so many times before the ruts are cut deeply into our memory. Equal justice under the law is a shining ideal but it sure doesn’t shine for us all and never has.
This isn’t just an instance of racism — though it most surely is that — it is the result of the fear-mongering that has injected itself into our society. People may not fear a virus that can make them sick unto death but they are willing to fear a man with black skin running down a road.
How long will we allow ourselves to be manipulated by those who use such fear as a weapon to divide us?
I have no answer. But it seems to be forever.