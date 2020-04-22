Latham: When COVID-19 hits close to home, it changes your outlook

A member of my family has almost certainly been infected by the new coronavirus. But chances are he will never know for sure, which means none of his co-workers, friends or family members will know, either, unless they get sick.
The same will be true for the dozens of customers whose houses he has entered as a representative of a service company that provides an “essential service” in the Dallas area.
This illustrates how America has lost track of where the coronavirus goes and who might have COVID-19, the disease it causes. Blame whomever you wish. It is a moot point to those already ill.
As the story plays out, this man woke up one morning a few weeks ago with a sore throat. He was well aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 and was slightly concerned but figured if that was the only symptom, it was likely just a coincidence.
He became a bit more concerned when, later that day, he started coughing. A lot.
Still, he had no fever and, from what he had heard, just about everyone with the disease developed a fever.
That night he got chills, then he got hot, then he got the chills again. He took his temperature. As you might have guessed, the thermometer confirmed a fever, thus giving him three of the major symptoms of COVID-19.
The next day he called his doctor, who agreed he needed to be seen. The doctor confirmed the fever and did a test for the seasonal flu, which came back negative. It was looking more and more like the novel coronavirus had found another home.
That’s all we know because the doctor said that while the illness “possibly” was COVID-19, no test would be done unless the situation became more dire. He was told to go home and quarantine himself for 14 days.
Fortunately, he worked for a company that paid him during that time off or he would have been both physically and financially ill.
Usually, waiting to treat someone who is ill until they become even sicker is not considered stellar medicine. In the case of COVID-19 it apparently does not matter because there are no treatments known to ease the condition.
In the case of my relative, the happy news is that after a few days the fever broke and he began to get better. That’s also the bad news, because he isn’t ever going to know with certainty if he had the disease. If he didn’t get COVID-19, he’ll be susceptible the next time it flares.
And the virus will make a comeback before a vaccine is developed.
Perhaps this is why I get a bit testy when I see those protesting for their “freedom,” especially knowing that our president is urging them on with the help of far-right groups.
People should have the “freedom” not to get infected by those who don’t act responsibly. This is a bit like subverting the messages the government was trying to promote during World War II.
“Loose lips might sink ships.” A true statement, but by these people’s logic, if they wanted to talk they would. They’d show the gub’mint, by golly.
This time is tough for most of us. As long as you are not endangering the public health, protest all you want. Just wear those masks.
I’d be surprised, though, if even one of the protesters has the courage to do a shift in a local ICU taking care of patients fighting for their lives, like all the nurses and doctors.
The “freedom” these people say they are fighting for isn’t freedom at all. It’s really just whining.