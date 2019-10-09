Latham: When Google teaches your child sex education

When I was in junior high, Coach Bill Beck taught the eighth-grade boys “sex education.” A few years later in driver’s education, he taught me how to steer a car and in between he taught me that I wasn’t a very good football player.
I think he may also have been a math teacher as well as leading his contingent of P.E. classes. I guess you could call Coach Beck a jack of all trades.
The sex-ed class was officially called “health” and it is possible there were a few sessions on something other than sex but none of us paid attention to those. We wanted to get to the good stuff.
Not that we could appear too eager. We all told each other we already knew everything there was to know. We believed we were already experienced in the ways of the world.
In those days, decades before the internet, the only knowledge I had was gleaned from the few Playboy magazines my brother hid in the bottom of his dresser. That wasn’t much, and totally unreliable, but trust me: I gleaned every last bit of information available from those pages.
Over and over. The problem was that anything you got from such a source was almost certainly not based in reality. Well, maybe the Gahan Wilson cartoons.
In eighth grade, though, reality is not where you live, or at least it is not where you want to be.
As it turns out, Beck’s lectures were about as titillating as waiting your turn to do chin-ups. That’s obviously the way he wanted it. We were all hoping to see pictures, or at least drawings.
We were shown some illustrations of internal female sex organs that most resembled a map of the Hobbits’ Middle Earth. Of course, the coach did not go into great detail — or any detail at all — about what we were looking at. The illustration stayed on the overhead projector for about seven seconds then — poof! — it was gone in a flash.
Back in my eighth grade days they didn’t teach us abstinence-based sex education. I don’t know about the others, but abstinence was non-negotiable and would be for years to come.
That would change later, when the idea became to teach children about sex but also that they should never, ever, think about it before saying marriage vows. I wonder who thought that might be a workable solution?
Whoever it was, the tactic has not quite worked as planned. As it turns out, teenagers learn about sex on the internet — both what they need to know and what they don’t need.
Oddly, just as some parents wanted years ago, sex education is being taught at home again, although in a slightly different manner than parents envisioned. And unless Russians take complete control of the internet that’s not going to change.
On second thought, let’s just go ahead and blame the current state of affairs on the Russians. It will keep us from having to take responsibility.
The State Board of Education has avoided, uh, touching sex education for more than 20 years and it’s probably good that it’s being considered again, though board members will surely regret having done so.
Some parents will be of the opinion that if they just don’t talk about it, or allow teenagers to learn about it, the kids won’t engage in a little experimentation themselves. Yeah, that will probably work.
On the other hand, parents aren’t likely to get any better at the job. My father’s method was to toss me a book and say, “Read this.”
We’re more advanced than that now. Parents will say, “Do a Google search” and hope for the best.