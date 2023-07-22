Letter: 2020 rerun

2020 rerun
It appears that the 2024 presidential election could be a rerun of the 2020 election between Trump and Biden.
Trump is a bully and a braggart, but he is smart and get results. I’m older than Biden, so I can understand his problems with speaking and memory. However, old age is not totally responsible for Joe’s problems. He graduated near the bottom of his class when he was in law school.
One item that doesn’t get much press is VP Harris would become president if Joe couldn’t finish a second term. That should scare anybody who is paying attention. At least Joe tries to do what his handlers tell him to do. All we really know is that she can giggle at the drop of a hat.
— Don Peck, Longview