Letter: A better Catholic

A better Catholic
As usual, I found Christine Flowers’ column (Nov. 3), “What does it even mean to be Catholic?”, to be intriguing.
In this column, Flowers discusses the meeting in which the pope purportedly told Biden that he is a good Catholic and that he could continue receiving Communion. She goes on to mention another Catholic, Nancy Pelosi, who she says has stated that abortion is actually permitted by the Catholic church.
Flowers also points out that “Catholicism has been the most vocal in its opposition to the destruction of human life in utero.” I believe that is true, but I must chuckle to myself a bit; I, having been a Baptist for seven decades, am apparently a better Catholic than either Biden or Pelosi on the issue of abortion, though I certainly don’t attend Catholic mass.
Some Catholic organizations apparently have me on their lists of the faithful, as I receive email petitions (which I sign) and even surveys. I am certainly of one mind with them on the issue of protecting life in the womb. I never cease to be amazed by how rabid the Dems become about their desire to kill those unborn babies; e.g., Biden’s frantic desire to see Texas’ heartbeat bill quashed.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview