Letter: A better world

A better world
Reading Robert Bauman (letter, Jan. 15): Mr. Bauman seems to be stressing about the Republican failures of midterm elections.
There is a better world than what MAGA Republicans believe.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview
Reading Robert Bauman (letter, Jan. 15): Mr. Bauman seems to be stressing about the Republican failures of midterm elections.
There is a better world than what MAGA Republicans believe.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview
“Do all things without complaining or arguments; so that you will prove yourselves to be blameless and innocent, children of God above reproach in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you appear as lights in the world, holding firmly the word of life, so that on the day of Christ I can take pride because I did not run in vain nor labor in vain.”