Letter: A clear winner

A clear winner
A writer (letter, Nov. 15) objects to my urging sending postage returned mail ballots to all Texas registered voters. He raises possible voter criminal acts, other intentional wrongdoing, voter impairment and errors in election procedures to support his position.
With his low opinion of voters, and of voting procedures, he does not address my assertion that mailing ballots for high voter turnout is the real concern in states that are safely Democratic or leaning that way. He did not address my pointing out that Utah, a Republican safe state, mails ballots to all its registered voters.
Since 1970, I have been a worker in numerous elections in Gregg County. There is no such thing as a perfectly conducted election, which no knowledgeable election worker ever asserts. However, there is an election fact that is repeated over and over — a huge majority ballot count overcomes all election questions. Take as true all voter and process errors, intentional or mistaken, and subtract their total from the majority count.
The result is still a clear majority winner.
To protect honest elections, like Trump’s recent loss by 5 million votes and counting, increase voter participation with mail ballots.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview