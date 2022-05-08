Letter: A country in crisis

A country in crisis
Our country is really in a crisis. Not just a border crisis or a Texas crisis, but a constitutional crisis.
We have already lost the First Amendment. DirecTV has canceled One America News because they were too truthful. You have fewer news sources to find out what is happening in the USA. Joe Guzzardi had an eye-opening column on April 21. He called it a cheating, lying border invasion!
It did my heart good to watch the four buses arrive at the Capitol loaded with immigrants. How many immigrants were on each bus? Did Texans pay for the free cell phones, free laptops, free debit cards and free bus tickets? Who is paying for their hotel bills ? Has any news station discusses these truths?
Another great column was by Betsy McCaughey (April 14) who looked at Biden's welcome program for illegal immigrants. Illegal border crossers will no longer be treated like criminals, but more like customers. Biden's DHS secretary proposed a new rule that allows migrants to use public welfare benefits like SNAP, CHIP and Medicaid. What about the U.S. citizens struggling to manage the current inflation?
Keep up the good work, Gov. Abbott! Ship all immigrants crossing the border to Washington, D.C.
— June Strohsahl, Longview