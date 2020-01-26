Letter: A fatal example

A fatal example
On Jan. 16, two teens were killed in a traffic accident (news story, Jan. 17). The reason for their deaths was that they refused to pull over when a trooper tried to pull them over for a traffic violation. They simply had to pull over to the side of the road, but instead they refused and only went faster.
As a result of the driver’s choice he ran a red light and crashed into a semi trailer, which took his life, and one other, and injured his other passengers.
Let this be an example of what happens when we make unwise decisions and refuse to take correction from law enforcement officers who only want to make the roads more safe.
— Jeremiah Shihadeh, Big Sandy