Letter: A gift, not a curse

A gift, not a curse
On Aug. 14, Jim Ross Lightfoot wrote an excellent message (Forum page) as if a fetus in the womb had spoken. This column should be read by every mom and passed on to her daughter.
After reading it, I better understood what the Hyde Amendment represented. Basically, it prevents the use of tax dollars to fund abortions. We don’t need to let this fail to be passed.
Mr. Lightfoot gave voice to the fetus. He adequately and eloquently presented the case for not aborting the fetus. Not every pregnant mom is in a good situation with a loving husband and an understanding family. Too many times girls want to fix a mistake with an even bigger tragedy. God bless us as we teach our daughters and all girls that the fetus is a gift, not a curse.
Thank you, Mr. Lightfoot for your column. Thank you for reminding us about the Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers in Sioux City, Iowa. There are many places like this that can help. There are some women who cannot have a child, and this fetus might be the answer to them. God bless us as we seek His blessings in all things.
— June Strohsahl, Longview