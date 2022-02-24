Letter: A great diversion

A great diversion
Well, the White House continues to lobby for the apparently desired Ukrainian/Russian war. When inflation is 7.5% and rising, the stock market is tanking, and gasoline prices are going up, a war is always a great diversion.
Some such as John Foster seem to trot out the old canards that we have to save democracy in country X or protect the human rights of the people of country X. Did NATO’s invasion and overthrow of the government of Libya benefit their people? Now a stable government has been replaced with slave markets and war lords. And let us consider Iraq and the phantom WMDs, weapons of mass destruction. Is Iraq better off after losing 2 million people and us losing thousands and of course the trillions spent?
What about Afghanistan? Are they better off? Recently, President Joe Biden decided the $7 billion of Afghanistan money in our banks won’t be returned to the people of Afghanistan. Only $3.5 billion will be, maybe. The other $3.5 billion will go to the survivors of 9/11. By the way, were the people of Afghanistan responsible for 9/11?
Both parties engage in war as if it were a game.
— Jerry King, Longview