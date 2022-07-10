Letter: A great divide

A great divide
Mr. Cumnock (letter, July 3), I feel compelled to answer your claim that I have lost all credibility.
I suggest that you pay attention to the news. The Washington Post, a respected newspaper, stated in its fact checker that it cataloged 30,573 false or misleading claims during Trump’s presidency. As for Trump cheating on his wives. In 1990, The New Post featured a quote by Marla Maples, “best sex I ever had,” referring to Trump while he was still married to Ivanka.
The Wall Street Journal in 2018 alleged in an article that Trump cheated on Melania, which was later confirmed by porn star Stormy Daniels. All their facts, not mine.
More information is coming out about the “big lie” that Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 election as the Jan. 6th commission progresses. Unfortunately, no amount of information will sway a true Trumper.
As for the economy, it will stabilize and recover, but no one knows for sure when, not even the “experts.” One thing I don’t see changing in the near future is the great divide in this nation, and I do regret that.
— Roland Lampin, Beckville