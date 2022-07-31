Letter: A little disappointed

A little disappointed
I must admit to some sense of disappointment with the reply of Gerald Green (letter, July 21) to my previous letter.
I had hoped for more than a rehash of earlier accusations, both to Mr. Biden’s mental state and the old trope “Afghanistan." So, in an attempt to put that complaint to bed, I agree. The departure from Afghanistan was a disaster. As retired military, I recognize a SNAFU when I see one.
How much blame the president had with the withdrawal other than ordering it (a promise of his predecessor) is open to debate .
As for inflation, Mr. Green’s praise for Mr. Biden puts me in awe of his acumen. Inflation is worldwide, and if Mr. Biden is responsible, it makes him a man of extraordinary talents and far from the doddering geriatric Mr. Green insists on painting him.
Immigration, another favorite of the “right," can always be counted on. They fail to mention it has been an issue for the last four presidents, and as the government is responsible for our borders, falls to Congress to address — something they seem unwilling to do .
Finally, crime and supply shortages. Both are the result of a myriad of factors and impossible, like inflation, for one man to either fix or create.
— James Cogar, Longview