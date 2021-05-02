Letter: A Mason and Odd Fellow

A Mason and Odd Fellow
Most people know about the festival “Cinco de Mayo,” which is celebrated annually on May 5 (hence its name). It commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French army in battle. As in the case in many battles, the smaller underdog (Mexico) “won” the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
Cinco de Mayo is probably celebrated more heavily in the United States than in Mexico. The day is usually marked by parades, dancing and Mexican food and drink.
On April 27, I attended a meeting of Temple Masonic Lodge No. 70. It was chartered to operate in 1851. At the meeting, I stood and noted that very night (April 27) was my grandmother Dora (White) Marples’s birthday in 1891; some 130 years ago. I also noted that my grandmother Dora had been a 69-year member of the Rebekah Lodge (the ladies version) of the I.O.O.F. Odd Fellows Lodge. Her father belonged to the Masons and Odd Fellows.
The April 6 issue of the News-Journal published a column by Frank Pool that noted a man in Austin pondering joining the Odd Fellows Lodge. I am a fifth-generation Mason, and I’m a fourth-generation Odd Fellow member (and a past presiding officer). Join both!
— James A. Marples, Longview