Letter: A matter of character

A matter of character

Regarding: “Dear Longview: …” (Forum column, July 25), and “How to confront white supremacy…” (Religion page, July 25). May a white Christian weigh in here?

The first law of gaining equality is “Don’t blame others for your present circumstances.” In the military, it was expressed, “Don’t self-eliminate.” If you passed the entry exams, the only thing between you and a military career is you failing to live up to your God-given potential. You are born no different than anyone else (Acts 17:26-30) and God commands you to “repent” if you have messed up your own life!

The second point I would make is that COVID-19 does discriminate .. perhaps just like you think that whites discriminate against blacks and browns. COVID-19 picks on the poor, unhealthy and dishonorable among us ... whites and blacks and browns.

And who (see above) is responsible for your circumstances? Truly, inequality is a matter, not of race, but of character. “Humble yourselves before God [or God-given authority, Romans 13:1-6 .. parents, teachers, government, pastors], and He will lift you up in honor.” (James 4:10). If you feel you must fight others, as if they are enemies in order to achieve equality, realize this: Racial equality has never been achieved where it has been demanded rather than earned.

Equality is within everyone’s reach. Hear Solomon: “Happy is the man that finds wisdom, and the man that gets understanding. For … Length of days is in her right hand; and in her left hand riches and honor.” (Proverbs 3:13, 16)

— Robert Bauman, Longview

