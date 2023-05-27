Letter: A month to be proud

A month to be proud
I’m so glad the government gave me June as a month to be proud, meaning I’m unashamedly thankful for the life God gave me.
God made me male (He had only two choices), a certain color (He had many choices), an American (He had many choices) and a husband and father.
He could have made other choices in creating me — female, different color, different nationality, wife and mother — and I would have been just as proud and thankful for those.
Also, I’m thankful and unashamedly proud of the choices God has led me to make personally. As a teenager, I chose to follow Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior. As young adults, my wife and I accepted God’s call to be missionaries in Asia. As parents, we uncompromisingly raised our three children to be disciples of Christ.
In political conviction, I have proudly chosen to be conservative — honoring the flag, the Constitution, the sanctity of life, and the biblical standard for gender, morals, marriage and family.
I realize God is the one who prevented me from making the wrong choices in life, because I was willing to let Him do so. I’m proud of God!
— Johnny Norwood, Longview