Letter: A more fundamental problem

A more fundamental problem
Coincidence that Kathy Somer and Jeff McAlister were juxtaposed in the Aug. 10 Saturday Forum page? Don’t think so.
Somer, the frequent and strident advocate of the “Culture of Death” and McAlister, an articulate spokesperson for a “Civilization of Life.” Somer’s opinions are so repugnant and destructive of our society, if we lived in a society striving for truth, goodness, and beauty her views would have no audience. Sadly, her views are held by the vast majority of progressives, every Democratic presidential candidate, and the News-Journal and rest of the mainstream media.
McAlister is right, but the problem is even more fundamental than individualism and isolation. It is the abolition by the anti-life left of the transcendent significance and dignity of every human life from conception until natural death. If human life has no significance then the act involved in the procreation of life has no significance, otherwise the principle of causality is violated. So the sacred act between spouses is denigrated as mere copulation. The bitter irony is that Somer laments the objectification of women, while tenaciously defending the greatest source of that objectification, namely the contraceptive culture.
– Kevin McQuaid, Longview
Editor’s note: We promise not to pretend we know what views you hold if you promise not to pretend you know ours.