Letter: A mother's concern for her son

A mother’s concern for her son
What’s being done to protect guards and inmates in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system from COVID-19?
The guards are being issued masks and having their temperatures taken twice a day, and I would hope they are given other protective gear when interacting with staff and inmates. But I have been informed that at several units the inmates themselves are not allowed to wear DIY masks or cover their mouths and noses with any protective gear. I would think this would be counterproductive to the well-being of all who are at the units and the families of the men and women who show up every day to perform essential duties.
I’m asking that Gov. Greg Abbott and state Rep. Jay Dean give careful consideration to the health and well-being of all the citizens of Texas, not just the ones we as a society deem worthy. In full disclosure, I am the mother of an incarcerated individual. I’m not only writing for my son but all those who find themselves in this situation. I’m not asking for their release, just common sense protections.
— Brenda Peoples, Longview