Letter: A physician to count on

A physician to count on
It isn’t every day that an artist does an obituary for a scientist. But, that is exactly what happened in 1935 when artist Adolph Beilin wrote a tribute in a now-defunct journal of the American Medical Association (named “Hygeia”) to eulogize Theobald Smith who died just a year earlier.
Smith’s name might not sound familiar, yet he was head-and-shoulders above his peers. It was Theobald Smith who was the pioneering epidemiologist, bacteriologist, pathologist and professor who is best remembered for his study of the origin and spread of “Texas cattle fever” (due to ticks spreading the disease). The annual losses in the South prior to 1906 amounted to $130 million. Imagine what that would be like in today’s money. Thanks to Theobald Smith, these losses are almost nearly eradicated.
He also discovered a species of salmonella and was a pioneer in discovering the links of vitamins to good health in both animals and humans. He was called a “great servant of humanity,” and received high honors by the British Royal Society. If America faces another pandemic spread by bacteria, viruses, wind, water, mosquito, tick, pollen or other mode of transmission, I wish we could get a doctor like Dr. Theobald Smith, not a bureaucrat, but a hands-on physician whom people could really count on.
— James A. Marples, Longview